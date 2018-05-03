A visit to the Stanley Brothers’ birthplace

After the death of her first husband, Lucy Smith was left with one daughter, Ruby. Lucy purchased the house in Stratton sometime in the early to mid ‘20s. Her family owned most of the property up the mountain on Smith Ridge. Wanting to stay close, the home at the bottom of the mountain was only 3 miles from there. She wed Lee Stanley at the end of 1924. August 27, 1925, saw the birth of Carter, and on February 25, 1927, came Ralph. An addition was added to the back of the home in the late ‘20s for the boys’ bedroom. Ralph had recalled that the room had cracks in the walls, and sometimes in the winter, the boys would wake up to snow on top of their quilts.

I had asked Ralph a couple times in the late ‘80s about the house. He recalled feeling safe being tucked up in the head of the holler, and the sound of the creek running seemed fresh in his memory. I’ve heard him say many times that he and Carter would go to sleep with the sound of the Big Spraddle running down through the mountain. Sometime between 1935 and 1936, after the murder/suicide of the boys’ aunt and uncle (in 1932), the property on Smith Ridge became available and Lucy Smith Stanley moved the family back to the top of the Mountain were she was raised, something she had always wanted. Ralph recalled really missing the house on Big Spraddle but loved being on the ridge.

As I walk the property, my mind wanders to days of old. The hills, the creek and the pure beauty of this place. The creek isn’t big, nothing you can’t walk across, but to me, it’s bigger than life. The house still stands, but is in rough shape. Forgotten in time I guess. As I gaze at the house I think to myself, “Doesn’t anyone know what this house means? The significance of who came from here and was born within those walls?” I guess some things just get passed by and forgotten. It’s very easy to see where the soul and emotion came from in the music of the Stanley Brothers.

If you are ever in the area of Stratton Virginia, tucked back at the end of an old country road, you will find an old house still standing with secrets and stories forever burned in its walls. The birthplace of Carter and Ralph Stanley.