Good news for fans of the Stanley sound in southwestern Virginia and Georgia!

Nathan Stanley, along with Ralph Stanley II, and former Nashville Star winner, Buddy Jewel, will be appearing in a series of holiday concerts billed as A Stanley Country Christmas. The shows will combine country and bluegrass classics for the Christmas season, plus much of the familiar music we have grown to love as the big day draws near.

Of course, the music of The Stanley Brothers will show its influence, as Ralph II is the son of Dr. Ralph Stanley, and Nathan is his grandson. Following a debut last week in Nashville, the tour picks up again this Friday in Georgia. Ralph II and The Clinch Mountain Boys will appear with Nathan and Buddy for the final night in Clintwood, VA.

Remaining shows include:

Friday, December 8 – The Historic Ritz Theatre in Toccoa, GA

Saturday, December 9 – Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, VA

Friday, December 15 – The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA

Saturday, December 16 – Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, VA

Ticket information can be obtained by calling (276) 219-3474.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.