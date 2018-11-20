A reminder – donate to help CA fire victims replace their instruments

Before compassion fatigue and the holiday shopping season gets the better of us, perhaps now is a good time to visit the GoFundMe page set up by the California Bluegrass Association to help victims of the many wildfires in their state recover musical instruments lost to the flames. CBA has already been in contact with multiple members who saw precious and sometimes valuable keepsake instruments consumed by fire in the past few weeks.

While many, if not most, of these homeowners will have fire insurance to cover the costs of repair and rebuilding, some people in high fire risk regions have difficulty affording the insurance they might need, as do many renters who live in dwellings owned by others. Plus, many homeowners discover too late that valuable instruments need to be separately listed for full coverage in some policies.

In particular, Butte County has been hard hit by these wildfires, and this fund has been established primarily for their sakes. For some of these folks, there is no way that their lives can be made whole, with everything they own destroyed in a flash, but CBA wants to help where they can, getting instruments back into their hands to help with the healing process.

They created this video to highlight just one couple who has suffered through this tragedy.

Donations of any size will be most welcome, and all are 100% tax deductible.

Visit the GoFundMe page to make your gift online, using PayPal or any major credit or debit card. It will be a fine gesture of goodwill to your fellow man in a time of need.