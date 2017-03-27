A hidden bluegrass gem in the Blue Ridge

Perhaps the only thing better than enjoying live bluegrass by some of your favorite artists, is witnessing those artists perform in an intimate, magical setting with near perfect acoustics. This past weekend brought those elements together in a truly special venue, the Balsam Mountain Inn, of Balsam, North Carolina.

Built in 1908, the 50 room Inn sits at 3,500 feet on a hillside surrounded by the Plott Balsam and Richland Balsam mountain ranges. Long hidden from the bustle of everyday life and virtually abandoned to the ravages of time in the late 80’s, the once grand hotel was discovered by Merrily Teasley, who happened upon it while hiking. Boarded up and in disrepair, she said it was “love at first sight”. It wasn’t long before she acquired the property and set about the arduous task of returning it to it’s original grandeur.

No stranger to bluegrass herself, Teasley had befriended renowned singer/songwriter Paul Craft. And it’s her love for art and tradition that has given countless traveling musicians an opportunity to perform and share their music in a uniquely American venue. Even when live music isn’t being performed, the building itself seems to be singing its own song, with the subtle hum of antique cast iron radiators, creaking floors and squeaking doors.

Little has changed in the 108 years since it opened, including the Grand Dining Room. And that’s where this evening’s performance by three of bluegrass’s most respected writers and performers took place.