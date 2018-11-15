615 Hideaway to launch Bluegrass Fridays

Since early in 2017, The 615 Hideaway has been creating streaming video content highlighting the many musical faces of Nashville. They produce 2-3 shows each week for online distribution, featuring pop, country, rock, folk, and bluegrass artists, showcasing new music and live performance.

The streaming channel is the brainchild of Sammy Passamano III, a third generation music industry professional. Many people in bluegrass know Sammy from his work with Rural Rhythm Records, his family’s business, where he has handled video production for their artists for some time. But 615 Hideaway is his own thing, growing from his intense passion for film and video production.

And now he will be blending his love for bluegrass with his streaming business, when a new show, Bluegrass Fridays, debuts on The 615 Hideaway in 2019. It will be a 30-45 minute show, streamed on Fridays, featuring the best of bluegrass each week. Passamano hopes to take advantage of the trend in bluegrass to release new projects on Fridays to get the artists and bands in to share their music online.

Sammy tells us that he is stoked to launch the new, all-bluegrass venture.

“For over 18 years I have been actively involved in bringing wonderful bluegrass music to bluegrass fans all over the world. It is only natural and right that we dedicate a new weekly show to bluegrass music from The 615 Hideaway. Bluegrass Fridays will be a great way for emerging artists and established artists to introduce new music and beloved fan favorites to their audience base and hundreds of thousands other highly targeted listeners.”

The show will stream live from the 615 Hideaway web site, and the Facebook pages of RFD-TV and Bluegrass Life, which Sammy says offers an audience of up to 600,000 viewers. He is lining up artists now to appear during the first quarter of 2019, and asks that anyone interested in performing on Bluegrass Fridays should contact the show by email or phone (615-705-6051).

Here’s an example of the video and audio quality the Hideaway can produce in a show from May 2018 where Monroeville shares their unique brand of contemporary bluegrass.