615 Hideaway Christmas Special airs live today online

The 615 Hideaway, an online television program featuring the top music in Nashville, is doing a bluegrass Christmas special today with many of the artists who performed on Rural Rhythm Records’ A Very Merry Bluegrass Christmas album, released earlier this year.

On the album are a mix of new and classic holiday songs, played in a bluegrass style by some of the top pickers and singers in our business. Featured vocalists include Larry Stephenson, Eddie Sanders, and Chris Roberts, supported by an all star band consisting of Rob McCoury on banjo, Tim Crouch and Glen Duncan on fiddle, Cody Kilby on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, and Dennis Crouch on bass.

Their Christmas show goes live this afternoon (December 7) at 5:00 p.m. (EST), airing on YouTube and Facebook. Set to appear are Glen Duncan, Eddie Sanders, Chris Roberts, Tim & Dennis Crouch, and Larry Stephenson.

The 615 Hideaway will have it running live on multiple Facebook pages, including that of RFD-TV, the Bluegrass Life group, and each of the artists performing on the show. Should you miss it live, it will be archived at those various pages for later viewing as well.

Get a bluegrass jump on your weekend by enjoying some Christmas music from your friends at Englehardt Music Group, Rural Rhythm Records, and The 615 Hideaway.