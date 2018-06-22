46th Annual Charlotte Bluegrass Festival

The 46th year of the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival has begun at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte, Michigan. The early arrivals were treated to a Wednesday evening jam hosted by the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association. Maggie and Gary Bilby are major contributors to bluegrass music in Michigan, and served as hosts for the jam. There were jammers from all over Michigan and as far away as Florida.

The Charlotte Bluegrass Festival stage show kicked off Thursday afternoon with Wapakoneta, Ohio’s New Outlook. Brad and Lori Lambert have developed a strong sound that keeps an audience engaged. They did “ham it up” a little for the Candidpix camera! Bill Bynum & Co. from southeast Michigan followed with Bill’s own unique sound. He provides an edgy, high energy show.

Jim Hurst brought his trio to the Charlotte stage. It was Jim’s first appearance at Charlotte in quite a number of years. He is one of the premier guitar players and songwriters in bluegrass. Festival favorite, Harbourtown, rounded out the day’s show with their blend of old and new bluegrass. Mark Zickafoose has joined the band and gives them a little of the flavor of the Michigan Mafia String Band. Harbourtown was started in 1975 by Ohioan, the late Tony Hickman. His son Kurt leads the band.

Please join promoter Wes Pettinger and his staff for the stage show that runs thru Saturday night.