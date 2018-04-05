3rd annual Care For Cancer festival in new location

The Care For Cancer festival, hosted by Zink & Company, has moved to a new location for 2018.

The event will still feature a Saturday filled with great New England bluegrass in western Massachusetts, but it has moved to The Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA. Corey Zink and his band will perform, along with the Seth Sawyer Band, Cedar Ridge, Just Passin’ Thru, Blistered Fingers, and the Atkinson Family Band.

Music will start at 2:00 p.m. and run until 7:00, after which Zink & Company will play for dancing until 10:00. Food and drink vendors will be available on site.

All monies raised will go to benefit Moments House, a volunteer organization which provides free non-medical support for cancer patients and their families in the Berkshire region. Services include a wig bank and salon, plus restorative yoga, rides to appointments, and many others.

Tickets to the April 28 event can be purchased in advance online.