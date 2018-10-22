20th Anniversary Banjo Gathering in Bristol next month

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will host the 20th annual Banjo Gathering, November 1-4, in Bristol, VA.

The Gathering is a unique event, dedicated to the instrument rather than any particular style of playing. It combines an academic conference, a banjo marketplace, and dozens of exhibits for those studying about, learning to play, or simply loving the humble banjo.

Here you’ll find serious collectors, professors and researchers, and players in every genre getting together to learn, swap, gossip, pick, and show off what they have and what they know. Attention is given to open back and resonator instruments, both new and vintage.

Panels, seminars, and scholarly presentations occur during the day, with evenings given over to concerts. Registration is limited to 100 people, with a fee of $250 for all four days. A discounted admission is offered for students and those facing financial difficulties.

Online registration can be achieved on The Banjo Gathering web site.