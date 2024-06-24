2024 Abingdon Fiddlers Convention Results

Calvary’s Chosen, 1st Place Bluegrass Gospel Band at Abingdon Fiddlers’ – photo © G Nicholas Hancock
One hundred seventeen contestants braved the heatwave to compete in the 3rd Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention this past Friday through Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, VA. They competed in both bluegrass and old-time categories for a total of $8,500 in cash and prizes, including unique handcrafted ironwork trophies made by Melissa Conner.
Tim White of the Song of the Mountains television show served as the event’s MC and Carson Peters & Iron Mountain performed an hour long set as additional entertainment on Friday night.
Winners for this year’s competition were:
Youth Fiddle (Bluegrass)
- Shawn Rippel
- Lydia Walls
- Avery Ervin
- Carrson Blankenship
Youth Fiddle (Old Time)
- Savannah Hodges
- Charlotte Simmons
Youth Guitar
- Corbin Walls
- River Smith
- Miles Welch
Youth Bass
- Sawyer Smith
Youth Dobro
- Charlie Tolbert
Youth Mandolin
- Charlie Tolbert
- Noah Phipps
- Hollace Oakes
- Sarah Walls
Youth Banjo (Bluegrass)
- Berkley Stewart
- River Smith
- Easton Compton
- Silas Walls
Youth Banjo (Old Time)
- Nelson Blankenship
Youth Folk Song
- Mary Sheffield
- Robin Welch
- Lucy Smith
- Hollace Oakes
- Miles Welch
Youth Band (Bluegrass)
- Denim & Plaid
- Roan Street Ramblers
- Four Walls
Best All Around Performer (Youth)
- Charlie Tolbert
Adult Fiddle (Bluegrass)
- Charlie Tolbert
- Cody Bauer
- Hollace Oakes
Adult Fiddle (Old Time)
- Cody Bauer
- Grayson McGuire
- Hollace Oakes
Adult Guitar
- Matt Osborne
- Jacob Sheffield
- Wayne Dye
Adult Bass
- Sadie Yates
- Lloyd Richardson
- Stacy Boyd
Adult Autoharp
- Vickie Boyd
Adult Mandolin
- Vince Bullins
- Jacob Sheffield
- Charlie Tolbert
Adult Banjo (Bluegrass)
- Travis Watts
- Josiah Sheffield
- Frankie Key
Adult Banjo (Old Time)
- Freddie Parrish
- Brock Greer
- Robbie Herman
Adult Dobro
- Holyer Olson
Adult Harmonica
- Bill Byrd
- Frankie Key
Adult Folk Song
- Robbie Herman
- Mary Sheffield
- Leslie Smith
Adult Flatfoot Dance
- Hollace Oakes
- Travis Watts
- Debbie Yates
Adult Band (Bluegrass)
- Second Manassas
- Coyote Ugly
- Southern Connection
- Town and Country
Adult Band (Old Time)
- Rays of Sonshine
- Newfound Gap
- Acoustic Heritage
Best All Around Performer (Adult)
- Vince Bullins (Mandolin)
Bluegrass Gospel Band
- Calvary’s Chosen
- Sam Phipps Bluegrass Sounds
- Rays of Sonshine