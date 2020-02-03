2020 SPBGMA Award winners

The 2020 Awards ceremony for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America were held tonight at the Music City Sheraton in Nashville, TN.

Amid performances by The Grascals, Nothin’ Fancy, Lonesome River Band, and The Farm Hands, awards were announced and distributed to the winners.

Tim Graves, who is serving as tonight’s host, was given a Masters Gold Award, signifying his ten wins as Dobro Performer of the Year.

And the 2020 SPBGMA winners are:

Bluegrass Promotor of the Year – D.A. Callaway

D.A. Callaway Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year – Sirius XM 62

Sirius XM 62 Bluegrass DJ of the Year – Kyle Cantrell – Sirius XM

Kyle Cantrell – Sirius XM Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year – Larry Cordle

Larry Cordle Bluegrass Album of the Year – I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue on Pinecastle

I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue on Pinecastle Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Zak McLamb

Zak McLamb Dobro Performer of the Year – Phil Leadbetter

Phil Leadbetter Guitar Performer of the Year – Josh Williams

Josh Williams Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey

Alan Bibey Banjo Performer of the Year – Sammy Shelor

Sammy Shelor Fiddle Performer of the Year – Michael Cleveland

Michael Cleveland Female Vocalist of the Year – Dale Ann Bradley

Dale Ann Bradley Male Vocalist of the Year – Russell Moore

Russell Moore Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year – The Farm Hands

The Farm Hands Vocal Group of the Year – Carolina Blue

Carolina Blue Instrumental Group of the Year – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper Bluegrass Band of the Year – Carolina Blue

Carolina Blue Entertainer(s) of the Year – Carolina Blue

Song of the Year – Next Train South – Po’Ramblin’ Boys on Rounder Records

Congratulations to all the winners!