2020 SPBGMA Award winners

The 2020 Awards ceremony for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America were held tonight at the Music City Sheraton in Nashville, TN.
Amid performances by The Grascals, Nothin’ Fancy, Lonesome River Band, and The Farm Hands, awards were announced and distributed to the winners.
Tim Graves, who is serving as tonight’s host, was given a Masters Gold Award, signifying his ten wins as Dobro Performer of the Year.
And the 2020 SPBGMA winners are:
- Bluegrass Promotor of the Year – D.A. Callaway
- Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year – Sirius XM 62
- Bluegrass DJ of the Year – Kyle Cantrell – Sirius XM
- Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year – Larry Cordle
- Bluegrass Album of the Year – I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue on Pinecastle
- Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Zak McLamb
- Dobro Performer of the Year – Phil Leadbetter
- Guitar Performer of the Year – Josh Williams
- Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey
- Banjo Performer of the Year – Sammy Shelor
- Fiddle Performer of the Year – Michael Cleveland
- Female Vocalist of the Year – Dale Ann Bradley
- Male Vocalist of the Year – Russell Moore
- Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year – The Farm Hands
- Vocal Group of the Year – Carolina Blue
- Instrumental Group of the Year – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Bluegrass Band of the Year – Carolina Blue
- Entertainer(s) of the Year – Carolina Blue
- Song of the Year – Next Train South – Po’Ramblin’ Boys on Rounder Records
Congratulations to all the winners!