2020 SPBGMA award nominees announced

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the nominees for their 2020 Bluegrass Music Awards, to be awarded during their annual convention in Nashville on February 2.
The 46th annual SPBGMA convention will be held at the Sheraton Music City hotel from January 30 through February 2, which will include their International Band Championship, always a highly contested event. All the details on registering for the convention or the contest, plus room rates at the Sheraton, can be found online.
And the 2020 nominees are:
Bluegrass Promotor of the Year
- Norman Adams
- D.A. Callaway
- Calvin Mickey
- Ryan Frankhouser
- Cindy Pinion
- Gloria Niehart
Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year
- WDVX-FM – Knoxville, TN
- Sirius XM 062
- WBRF-FM – Galax, VA
- WSM-AM – Nashville, TN
- WFPK-FM – Louisville KY
- WPAQ-AM – Mt. Airy, NC
Bluegrass DJ of the Year
- Bob Mitchell – WCHQ-FM
- Kyle Cantrell – Sirius XM
- Tim Frye – WPAQ-AM
- Michelle Lee – WOBL
- Chris Jones – Sirius XM 062
- Ned Luberecki – Sirius XM
Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year
- Donna Ulisse
- Larry Cordle
- Irene Kelley
- Jerry Salley
- Chris Jones
- Johnny Williams
Bluegrass Album of the Year
- Benny’s TV Repair – Irene Kelley on Mountain Fever
- I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue on Pinecastle
- Mountains, Mamas and Memories – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records
- The Hard Way – Dale Ann Bradley on Pinecastle Records
- For The Record – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers on Billy Blue
- Straighten The Curves – The Grascals on Mountain Home Music
Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Mickey Harris
- Reece Combs
- Terry Smith
- Mike Bub
- Zak McLamb
- Frances Mooney
Dobro Performer of the Year
- Rob Ickes
- Jerry Douglas
- Fred Travers
- Josh Swift
- Phil Leadbetter
- Brent Burke
Guitar Performer of the Year
- Josh Williams
- Bobby Powell
- Keith Tew
- David Parmley
- Johnny Williams
- Larry Sparks
Mandolin Performer of the Year
- Wayne Benson
- Alan Bibey
- Ronnie McCoury
- Larry Stephenson
- David Davis
- Adam Steffey
Banjo Performer of the Year
- Sammy Shelor
- Don Hill
- Aaron McDaris
- Kristin Scott-Benson
- Greg Cahill
- Kelsey Crews
Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Hunter Berry
- Tim Laughlin
- Steve Thomas
- Michael Cleveland
- Steve Day
- Becky Buller
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Irene Kelley
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Lorraine Jordan
- Frances Mooney
- Rhonda Vincent
- Jeanette Williams
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Russell Moore
- David Parmley
- Josh Williams
- Larry Stephenson
- Timmy Jones
- Junior Sisk
Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Isaacs
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- The Farm Hands
- Remington Ryde
- Carolina Blue
Vocal Group of the Year
- Dailey & Vincent
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- The Farm Hands
- Carolina Blue
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Instrumental Group of the Year
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
- The Grascals
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Farm Hands
Bluegrass Band of the Year
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- Del McCoury Band
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Farm Hands
- Carolina Blue
Entertainer(s) of the Year
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Farm Hands
- Carolina Blue
- Rhonda Vincent
- Little Roy
- The Grascals
Song of the Year
- Country Boy, Banjo and Flat Top Guitar – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records
- Bluegrass Radio – Irene Kelley on Mountain Fever
- Next Train South – Po’Ramblin’ Boys on Rounder Records
- Rusty Rails – Carolina Blue on Pinecastle Records
- Hard Way Every Time – Dale Ann Bradley on Pinecastle Records
- Something About A Train Sound – Irene Kelley on Mountain Fever
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!