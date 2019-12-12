2020 SPBGMA award nominees announced

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the nominees for their 2020 Bluegrass Music Awards, to be awarded during their annual convention in Nashville on February 2.

The 46th annual SPBGMA convention will be held at the Sheraton Music City hotel from January 30 through February 2, which will include their International Band Championship, always a highly contested event. All the details on registering for the convention or the contest, plus room rates at the Sheraton, can be found online.

And the 2020 nominees are:

Bluegrass Promotor of the Year

Norman Adams

D.A. Callaway

Calvin Mickey

Ryan Frankhouser

Cindy Pinion

Gloria Niehart

Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year

WDVX-FM – Knoxville, TN

Sirius XM 062

WBRF-FM – Galax, VA

WSM-AM – Nashville, TN

WFPK-FM – Louisville KY

WPAQ-AM – Mt. Airy, NC

Bluegrass DJ of the Year

Bob Mitchell – WCHQ-FM

Kyle Cantrell – Sirius XM

Tim Frye – WPAQ-AM

Michelle Lee – WOBL

Chris Jones – Sirius XM 062

Ned Luberecki – Sirius XM

Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year

Donna Ulisse

Larry Cordle

Irene Kelley

Jerry Salley

Chris Jones

Johnny Williams

Bluegrass Album of the Year

Benny’s TV Repair – Irene Kelley on Mountain Fever

I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue on Pinecastle

Mountains, Mamas and Memories – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records

The Hard Way – Dale Ann Bradley on Pinecastle Records

For The Record – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers on Billy Blue

Straighten The Curves – The Grascals on Mountain Home Music

Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Mickey Harris

Reece Combs

Terry Smith

Mike Bub

Zak McLamb

Frances Mooney

Dobro Performer of the Year

Rob Ickes

Jerry Douglas

Fred Travers

Josh Swift

Phil Leadbetter

Brent Burke

Guitar Performer of the Year

Josh Williams

Bobby Powell

Keith Tew

David Parmley

Johnny Williams

Larry Sparks

Mandolin Performer of the Year

Wayne Benson

Alan Bibey

Ronnie McCoury

Larry Stephenson

David Davis

Adam Steffey

Banjo Performer of the Year

Sammy Shelor

Don Hill

Aaron McDaris

Kristin Scott-Benson

Greg Cahill

Kelsey Crews

Fiddle Performer of the Year

Hunter Berry

Tim Laughlin

Steve Thomas

Michael Cleveland

Steve Day

Becky Buller

Female Vocalist of the Year

Irene Kelley

Dale Ann Bradley

Lorraine Jordan

Frances Mooney

Rhonda Vincent

Jeanette Williams

Male Vocalist of the Year

Russell Moore

David Parmley

Josh Williams

Larry Stephenson

Timmy Jones

Junior Sisk

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Isaacs

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

The Farm Hands

Remington Ryde

Carolina Blue

Vocal Group of the Year

Dailey & Vincent

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

The Farm Hands

Carolina Blue

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Instrumental Group of the Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

The Grascals

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Farm Hands

Bluegrass Band of the Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Del McCoury Band

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Farm Hands

Carolina Blue

Entertainer(s) of the Year

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Farm Hands

Carolina Blue

Rhonda Vincent

Little Roy

The Grascals

Song of the Year

Country Boy, Banjo and Flat Top Guitar – Big Country Bluegrass on Rebel Records

Bluegrass Radio – Irene Kelley on Mountain Fever

Next Train South – Po’Ramblin’ Boys on Rounder Records

Rusty Rails – Carolina Blue on Pinecastle Records

Hard Way Every Time – Dale Ann Bradley on Pinecastle Records

Something About A Train Sound – Irene Kelley on Mountain Fever

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!