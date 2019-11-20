2020 Bluegrass Grammy Award nominations announced

The nominees have been announced this morning for the 2020 Grammy Awards. As always, the gala press conference dealt with the glitzy pop and rap stars that get all the attention, but our eyes were immediately directed to the all-important Best Bluegrass Album category.

And those nominees are:

  • Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland
  • Live in Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  • Toil, Tears & Trouble – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
  • Royal Traveller – Missy Raines
  • If You Can’t Stand The Heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Other  categories of interest to grassers include Best Roots Gospel Album, where Steven Curtis Chapman is nominated for Deeper Roots – Where The Bluegrass Grows, as is Rick Lang for Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout; Best Americana Roots Performance, where Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi is nominated for I’m On My Way; Best Folk Album where Che Apalache is nominated for Rearrange My Heart; and Best American Roots Song, where I’m With Her are nominated for Call My Name.

A full list of nominees can be viewed online.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be given during a televised broadcast on Sunday, January 26 on CBS. The “earlier in the day” ceremony, where the awards mentioned above will be given, will air online on the Grammy web site that afternoon.

Best of luck to all the nominees!

