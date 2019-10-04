2020 Bluegrass Calendar from KALW and Bluegrass Signal 

Who doesn’t love a calendar, especially a bluegrass one?

Well, for those who do love a bluegrass calendar, KALW, the listener-supported public radio station in San Francisco, California, and home of Bluegrass Signal for the past 24 years, has produced its own for 2020 as a thank you for those who support the station during its Fall Membership Campaign.

Devised by Bluegrass Signal’s long-time presenter Peter Thompson, the 2020 Bluegrass & Old Time Music Calendar includes the birthdays and images, mostly in color, of some favorite Bay Area musicians, young and old, with 2020 dates for all the local festivals, music camps and special events — along with some dates of historical significance for the region.

Printed on good quality card stock, the spiral-bound wall calendar provides information for the remainder of this year (2019) as well as that throughout 2020.

If you are interested in obtaining a calendar, Peter Thompson provides the details online, along with sample photos and calendar pages.

Bluegrass Signal is broadcast every Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on KALW (91.7FM in the San Francisco Bay Area) with programs also available on demand for one week via the station’s local music player.

KALW is owned and operated by the San Francisco Unified School District, an entity which the IRS recognizes as tax-exempt.