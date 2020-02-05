2020 applications now open for IBMA’s Bluegrass Ramble artists

The International Bluegrass Music Association has opened the submission period for artists who wish to showcase as a part of the Bluegrass Ramble during the annual World of Bluegrass convention in September.

Invited acts will not only receive the opportunity to perform at least twice before the assembled members of the bluegrass music industry, they also get:

Full conference registration package for performers (value $1000+)

Priority access to Gig Fair appointments

Complimentary Exhibit Hall booth space during business conference (value $700+)

Up to three (3) Individual Memberships (value $225+)

Featured promotion on IBMA social media channels throughout the summer, ahead of the events

Featured profile in conference program, WOB app, and printed IBMA Bluegrass Ramble schedules

Featured pre-event promotion to DJs and talent-buyers via our IBMA Bluegrass Ramble playlists on Noisetrade and Spotify

Many performers have reported seeing a dramatic uptick in both bookings and visibility as a result of spending this week in Raleigh during World of Bluegrass.

Acts are not required to be IBMA members in order to submit an application. Non-US artists are also welcome to submit, but will be responsible for obtaining your own visas. IBMA offers tips on that process here.

Bluegrass Ramble is meant to highlight artists on the way up, and/or established acts who have experienced a major change in personnel or direction. All types of bluegrass and old time music are welcome.

Submissions can be completed online. A $25 fee is required, along with the following:

Name, email, and role (i.e. banjo, fiddle) of each member of the applying act

One studio recorded song (mp3 format only, an optional second recording may be submitted as well)

One Hi-Res artist photo

An artist bio with artist location, names/roles of band members (if known at time of application), description of the artist’s sound, and note of any recently released recordings

A stage plot, indicating locations of instruments, instrument mics, vocal mics, and any other equipment (i.e. amp, pre-amp)

Credit card for application fee

Full details, and an application form, can be found online.