2019 SPBGMA National Awards winners

Tonight, we had the presentation of the 2019 Bluegrass Music Awards at the 36th annual National Convention of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. The ceremony closed out the convention at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville.
The awards ceremony featured award announcements interspersed among performances by Lonesome River Band, Nothin’ Fancy, Flatt Lonesome, and The Farm Hands. Tim Graves and Daryl Mosley as hosts.
First off, we have the winners of the 2019 SPBGMA International Band Championship. After three rounds of competition, the results are in.
And the winners are:
- The Family Sowell
- That Dalton Gang
- Turkey Creek
- Dead End Road
- Dixie Jubilee
- Night Shade
- Carolina Divide
- High Lonesome Senate
- Po Anna
- Echo Valley
Well done all!
Now to the SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards…
- Promoter of the Year – D.A. Calloway
- Radio Station of the Year – SiriusXM 62
- DJ of the Year – Kyle Cantrell
- Songwriter of the Year – Larry Cordle
- Album of the Year – Good Things, The Farm Hands (Pinecastle Records)
- Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Zak McLamb
- Dobro Performer of the Year – Tim Graves
- Guitar Performer of the Year – Josh Williams
- Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey
- Banjo Performer of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson
- Fiddle Performer of the Year – Laura Orshaw
- Female Vocalist of the Year – Dale Ann Bradley
- Male Vocalist of the Year – Russell Moore
- Gospel Group of the Year – The Farm Hands
- Vocal Group of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Instrumental Group of the Year – The Grascals
- Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) – The Grascals
- Entertainers of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Song of the Year – Hillbilly Graham, The Farm Hands (Pinecastle Records)
Congraulations to all the winners!
An interesting note was the absence of Lonesome River Band leader Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band, who is waiting to have a pacemaker installed back home in Virginia. Aaron McDaris filled in for Sammy on the show.
Get well soon, Big Man!
Special thanks to Nick Newlon, reporting from the convention floor at SPBGMA.