2019 SPBGMA National Awards winners

Tonight, we had the presentation of the 2019 Bluegrass Music Awards at the 36th annual National Convention of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. The ceremony closed out the convention at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville.

The awards ceremony featured award announcements interspersed among performances by Lonesome River Band, Nothin’ Fancy, Flatt Lonesome, and The Farm Hands. Tim Graves and Daryl Mosley as hosts.

First off, we have the winners of the 2019 SPBGMA International Band Championship. After three rounds of competition, the results are in.

And the winners are:

The Family Sowell That Dalton Gang Turkey Creek Dead End Road Dixie Jubilee Night Shade Carolina Divide High Lonesome Senate Po Anna Echo Valley

Well done all!

Now to the SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards…

Promoter of the Year – D.A. Calloway

Radio Station of the Year – SiriusXM 62

DJ of the Year – Kyle Cantrell

Songwriter of the Year – Larry Cordle

Album of the Year – Good Things, The Farm Hands (Pinecastle Records)

Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Zak McLamb

Dobro Performer of the Year – Tim Graves

Guitar Performer of the Year – Josh Williams

Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey

Banjo Performer of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson

Fiddle Performer of the Year – Laura Orshaw

Female Vocalist of the Year – Dale Ann Bradley

Male Vocalist of the Year – Russell Moore

Gospel Group of the Year – The Farm Hands

Vocal Group of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Instrumental Group of the Year – The Grascals

Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) – The Grascals

Entertainers of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Song of the Year – Hillbilly Graham, The Farm Hands (Pinecastle Records)

Congraulations to all the winners!

An interesting note was the absence of Lonesome River Band leader Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band, who is waiting to have a pacemaker installed back home in Virginia. Aaron McDaris filled in for Sammy on the show.

Get well soon, Big Man!

Special thanks to Nick Newlon, reporting from the convention floor at SPBGMA.