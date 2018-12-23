2019 SPBGMA Award nominees

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the nominees for their 45th annual Bluegrass Music Awards. Winners will be announced February 3, 2019 at their 36th national convention at Nashville’s Sheraton Music City hotel.
And the nominees are:
Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year
- D.A. Callaway
- Norman Adams
- Bertie Sullivan
- Vic Adams
- Dwight Dillman
- Sammy Karr
Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year
- Sirius XM 62
- WBRF-FM, Galax, VA
- WCHQ-FM, Louisville, KY
- WSM-AM, Nashville, TN
- WPAQ-AM, Mt. Airy, NC
- WXHB-FM, Hattiesburg, MS
Bluegrass DJ Of The Year
- Kyle Cantrell-Sirius XM
- Chris Jones-Sirius XM
- Bob Mitchell-WCHQ FM
- Freddy Smith-WDVX-FM
- Ned Luberecki-Sirius XM
- Tim Frye-WPAQ AM
Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year
- Larry Cordle
- Donna Ulisse
- Louisa Branscomb
- Daryl Mosley
- Barney Rogers
- Becky Buller
Bluegrass Album Of The Year
- True Grass Again – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road on Pinecastle Records
- The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys on McCoury Music
- Brand New Shade of Blue – Junior Sisk on Mountain Fever Records
- Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass – Del McCoury Band on McCoury Music
- Good Things – The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records
- Tales from East Kentucky – Larry Cordle on Mighty Cord Records
Bass Fiddle Performer Of The Year
- Frances Mooney
- Terry Smith
- Mickey Harris
- Zak McLamb
- Tim Surrett
- Darrin Vincent
Dobro Performer Of The Year
- Tim Graves
- Phil Leadbetter
- Justin Moses
- Rob Ickes
- Josh Swift
- Jerry Douglas
Guitar Performer Of The Year
- David Parmley
- Keith Tew
- Bryan Sutton
- Josh Williams
- Rebecca Frazier
- Tony Watt
Mandolin Performer Of The Year
- Jesse Brock
- David Davis
- Ronnie McCoury
- Wayne Benson
- Larry Stephenson
- Alan Bibey
Banjo Performer Of The Year
- Kristin Scott-Benson
- Don Hill
- Ned Luberecki
- Sammy Shelor
- Justin Jenkins
- Greg Cahill
Fiddle Performer Of The Year
- Michael Cleveland
- Hunter Berry
- Becky Buller
- Laura Orshaw
- Mike Hargrove
- Steve Day
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Rhonda Vincent
- Jeanette Williams
- Amanda Smith
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Becky Buller
- Kelsi Harrigill
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Daryl Mosley
- Junior Sisk
- Alan Bibey
- Russell Moore
- Larry Sparks
- David Parmley
Gospel Group Of The Year
- The Farm Hands
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Isaacs
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- The Grascals
- Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
Vocal Group Of The Year
- The Farm Hands
- Balsam Range
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Gibson Brothers
- Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
- Flatt Lonesome
Instrumental Group Of The Year
- The Farm Hands
- The Grascals
- The Travelin’ McCourys
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- Balsam Range
Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Farm Hands
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- The Grascals
- Dailey & Vincent
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Entertainer(s) Of The Year
- Flatt Lonesome
- The Farm Hands
- Balsam Range
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Rhonda Vincent
- The Grascals
Song Of The Year
- Hillbilly Graham – The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records
- Bluegrass Junction – Larry Cordle collaboration on Mighty Cord Records
- To Make Love Sweeter For You – The Del McCoury Band on McCoury Music
- Borderline – The Travelin’ McCourys on McCoury Music
- A Brand New Shade of Blue – Junior Sisk on Mountain Fever Records
- True Grass – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road on Pinecastle Records
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees.
Full details about the convention and the wards can be found online.