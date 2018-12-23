2019 SPBGMA Award nominees

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the nominees for their 45th annual Bluegrass Music Awards. Winners will be announced February 3, 2019 at their 36th national convention at Nashville’s Sheraton Music City hotel.

And the nominees are:

Bluegrass Promoter Of The Year

D.A. Callaway

Norman Adams

Bertie Sullivan

Vic Adams

Dwight Dillman

Sammy Karr

Bluegrass Radio Station Of The Year

Sirius XM 62

WBRF-FM, Galax, VA

WCHQ-FM, Louisville, KY

WSM-AM, Nashville, TN

WPAQ-AM, Mt. Airy, NC

WXHB-FM, Hattiesburg, MS

Bluegrass DJ Of The Year

Kyle Cantrell-Sirius XM

Chris Jones-Sirius XM

Bob Mitchell-WCHQ FM

Freddy Smith-WDVX-FM

Ned Luberecki-Sirius XM

Tim Frye-WPAQ AM

Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year

Larry Cordle

Donna Ulisse

Louisa Branscomb

Daryl Mosley

Barney Rogers

Becky Buller

Bluegrass Album Of The Year

True Grass Again – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road on Pinecastle Records

The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys on McCoury Music

Brand New Shade of Blue – Junior Sisk on Mountain Fever Records

Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass – Del McCoury Band on McCoury Music

Good Things – The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records

Tales from East Kentucky – Larry Cordle on Mighty Cord Records

Bass Fiddle Performer Of The Year

Frances Mooney

Terry Smith

Mickey Harris

Zak McLamb

Tim Surrett

Darrin Vincent

Dobro Performer Of The Year

Tim Graves

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Rob Ickes

Josh Swift

Jerry Douglas

Guitar Performer Of The Year

David Parmley

Keith Tew

Bryan Sutton

Josh Williams

Rebecca Frazier

Tony Watt

Mandolin Performer Of The Year

Jesse Brock

David Davis

Ronnie McCoury

Wayne Benson

Larry Stephenson

Alan Bibey

Banjo Performer Of The Year

Kristin Scott-Benson

Don Hill

Ned Luberecki

Sammy Shelor

Justin Jenkins

Greg Cahill

Fiddle Performer Of The Year

Michael Cleveland

Hunter Berry

Becky Buller

Laura Orshaw

Mike Hargrove

Steve Day

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Rhonda Vincent

Jeanette Williams

Amanda Smith

Dale Ann Bradley

Becky Buller

Kelsi Harrigill

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Daryl Mosley

Junior Sisk

Alan Bibey

Russell Moore

Larry Sparks

David Parmley

Gospel Group Of The Year

The Farm Hands

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Isaacs

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

The Grascals

Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Vocal Group Of The Year

The Farm Hands

Balsam Range

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Gibson Brothers

Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Flatt Lonesome

Instrumental Group Of The Year

The Farm Hands

The Grascals

The Travelin’ McCourys

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Balsam Range

Bluegrass Band (Overall) Of The Year

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Farm Hands

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

The Grascals

Dailey & Vincent

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Entertainer(s) Of The Year

Flatt Lonesome

The Farm Hands

Balsam Range

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Rhonda Vincent

The Grascals

Song Of The Year

Hillbilly Graham – The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records

Bluegrass Junction – Larry Cordle collaboration on Mighty Cord Records

To Make Love Sweeter For You – The Del McCoury Band on McCoury Music

Borderline – The Travelin’ McCourys on McCoury Music

A Brand New Shade of Blue – Junior Sisk on Mountain Fever Records

True Grass – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road on Pinecastle Records

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees.

Full details about the convention and the wards can be found online.