2019 South Carolina State Fiddling Championship winners

This past weekend saw the Hagood Mill’s Ole Time Fiddlers Convention, which includes the 23rd annual SC State Fiddling Championship.

Cash prizes are given in 10 categories, with first place in Adult Fiddle and Old Time Strung Band fetching at $500 award.

Here are the 2019 winners:

Adult Fiddle

  1. Kristin Harris (SC) 
  2. Henry Barnes (Ohio) 
  3. Josh Johnson (SC) 

Finalists: Jim Graddick, David White, Cody Bauer, Emily Wait

Adult Old Time Banjo

  1. David White (SC)
  2. Conner Steven Vliestra
  3. Mary Cox (NC)

​Adult Guitar

  1. Jim Graddick (SC)
  2. Alex Alexander
  3. Hunter Holmes (SC)

Adult Wild Cat Open

  1. Ella Henessee and Mary Johnson (SC)
  2. Freddie Vanderford (SC)
  3. Kristin Harris and Ella (SC) $50.00

Adult Old Time String Band

  1. Hungry Mountain Boys
  2. Better Late
  3. Appalachian Thunder

Junior Fiddle

  1. Ella Thomas
  2. Clara Oberholser
  3. Bryn Riley

Junior Banjo

  1. Molly Johnson
  2. Peter Nesbitt
  3. Amelia Tebalt $ 25.00

Junior Wildcat

  1. Amelia Tebalt
  2. Ross Flowers
  3. Pelham Bruce

Junior Guitar

  1. Shea Kennedy
  2. Matthew James Oberholser
  3. Alyssa White

Junior Old Time String Band

  1. Creekside Crawfish
  2. Hometown String Band
  3. Unbranded

​Judges for this year include Michele Turner, Beverly Smith, Steve McGaha, Susan Ware-Snow, Carol Rifkin, John Fowler, Danielle Yother, Josiah Roper, Mary Johnson.

Congratulations to all the winners!

