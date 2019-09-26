2019 International Bluegrass Music Award winners

Tonight at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards were hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Recipients were announced in 17 categories, honoring the top pickers and singers in the bluegrass community.

These winners are chosen by their peers in the industry, in a multi-ballot process supervised by a third party agency to secure the results and ensure their integrity.

And the winners are…

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

  • Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

  • Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout – Claire Lynch (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Resophonic Guitar

  • Phil Leadbetter

New Artist Of The Year

  • Billy Strings

Mandolin

  • Alan Bibey

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

  • The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)

Fiddle

  • Michael Cleveland

Guitar

  • Billy Strings

Bass

  • Missy Raines

Banjo

  • Kristin Scott Benson

Instrumental Group Of The Year

  • Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Female Vocalist Of The Year

  • Brooke Aldridge

Male Vocalist Of The Year

  • Russell Moore

Vocal Group Of The Year

  • Sister Sadie

Song Of The Year

  • Thunder Dan – Sideline (artist), John Manning (writer)

Album Of The Year

  • Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass – Del McCoury Band (artist), Del and Ronnie McCoury (producers), McCoury Music (label)

Entertainer Of The Year

  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Congratulations to all the winners!

