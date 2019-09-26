2019 International Bluegrass Music Award winners

Tonight at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards were hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Recipients were announced in 17 categories, honoring the top pickers and singers in the bluegrass community.

These winners are chosen by their peers in the industry, in a multi-ballot process supervised by a third party agency to secure the results and ensure their integrity.

And the winners are…

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout – Claire Lynch (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Resophonic Guitar

Phil Leadbetter

New Artist Of The Year

Billy Strings

Mandolin

Alan Bibey

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)

Fiddle

Michael Cleveland

Guitar

Billy Strings

Bass

Missy Raines

Banjo

Kristin Scott Benson

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Russell Moore

Vocal Group Of The Year

Sister Sadie

Song Of The Year

Thunder Dan – Sideline (artist), John Manning (writer)

Album Of The Year

Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass – Del McCoury Band (artist), Del and Ronnie McCoury (producers), McCoury Music (label)

Entertainer Of The Year

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Congratulations to all the winners!