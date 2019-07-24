2019 IBMA Award nominees announced

Posted on by John Lawless

At a press conference earlier this morning at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, along with this year’s Hall Of Fame Inductees and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients. 

The nominees are selected in a three part process by the professional membership of the IBMA, consisting of artists, songwriters, label personnel, radio hosts, event producers, managers and agents, publicists, studio engineers, associations, manufacturers, retailers, and others who work in the bluegrass industry.

The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 26 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.

 

2019 Hall Of Fame Inductees

  • Mike Auldridge
  • Bill Emerson
  • The Kentucky Colonels

2019 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

  • Katy Daley
  • Mickey Gamble
  • Dan Hays
  • Allen Mills
  • Moonshiner

 

2019 International Bluegrass Music Award Nominations

Entertainer Of The Year

  • Balsam Range
  • Sam Bush Band
  • The Earls of Leicester
  • Del McCoury Band
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Vocal Group Of The Year

  • Balsam Range
  • I’m With Her
  • Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
  • Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
  • Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group Of The Year

  • Sam Bush Band
  • Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
  • The Earls Of Leicester
  • Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
  • The Traveling McCourys

New Artist Of The Year

  • Appalachian Road Show
  • Carolina Blue
  • High Fidelity
  • Mile Twelve
  • Billy Strings

Song Of The Year

  • Dance, Dance, Dance – Appalachian Road Show (artist), Brenda Cooper/Joseph Cooper/Steve Miller (writers)
  • The Girl Who Invented The Wheel – Balsam Range (artist), Adam Wright/Shannon Wright (writers)
  • The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)
  • The Light In Carter Stanley’s Eyes – Peter Rowan (artist), Peter Rowan (writer)
  • Next Train South – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Mac Patterson (writer)
  • Take The Journey – Molly Tuttle (artist), Molly Tuttle/Sarah Siskind (writer)
  • Thunder Dan – Sideline (artist), John Manning (writer)

Album Of The Year

  • City On A Hill – Mile Twelve (artist), Bryan Sutton (producer), Independent (label)
  • Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass – Del McCoury Band (artist), Del and Ronnie McCoury (producers), McCoury Music (label)
  • For The Record – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
  • I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue (artist), Bobby Powell, Tim and Lakyn Jones (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
  • Sister Sadie II – Sister Sadie (artist), Sister Sadie (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

  • Acres Of Diamonds – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
  • Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout – Claire Lynch (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
  • I Am A Pilgrim – Roland White and Friends (artist), Ty Gilpin and Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
  • I See God – Marty Raybon (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
  • Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

  • Cotton Eyed Joe – Sideline (artist), Tim Surrett (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
  • Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
  • Earl’s Breakdown – The Earls Of Leicester (artist), Jerry Douglas (producers), Rounder Records (label)
  • Fried Taters and Onions – Carolina Blue (artists), Bobby Powell, Tim and Lakyn Jones (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
  • Sunrise – Sam Bush & Béla Fleck (artist), Akira Otsuka and Ronnie Freeland (producer), Smithsonian Folkways Records (label)

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

  • Burning Georgia Down – Balsam Range with Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble (artists), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
  • Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
  • The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)
  • Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton (artists), Dave Cobb, John Leventhal, Frank Liddell (producers), MCA Nashville (label)
  • Soldiers Joy/Ragtime Annie – Roland White with Justin Hiltner, Jon Weisberger, Patrick McAvinue, and Molly Tuttle (artists), Ty Gilpin, Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

  • Shawn Camp
  • Del McCoury
  • Russell Moore
  • Tim O’Brien
  • Danny Paisley

Female Vocalist Of The Year

  • Brooke Aldridge
  • Dale Ann Bradley
  • Sierra Hull
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Rhonda Vincent

 

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

  • Gina Furtado
  • Mike Munford
  • Noam Pikelny
  • Kristin Scott Benson
  • Scott Vestal

Bass

  • Barry Bales
  • Mike Bub
  • Beth Lawrence
  • Missy Raines
  • Mark Schatz

Fiddle

  • Hunter Berry
  • Becky Buller
  • Jason Carter
  • Michael Cleveland
  • Stuart Duncan

Resophonic Guitar

  • Jerry Douglas
  • Andy Hall
  • Rob Ickes
  • Phil Leadbetter
  • Justin Moses

Guitar

  • Kenny Smith
  • Billy Strings
  • Bryan Sutton
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Josh Williams

Mandolin

  • Alan Bibey
  • Sam Bush
  • Sierra Hull
  • Ronnie McCoury
  • Frank Solivan

 

Nominations for the Industry Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced in August.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2019 nominees!

  • Paul Schiminger at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations
  • Joe Mullins and Del McCoury at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations
  • High Fidelity performs at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations
  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers perform at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations
  • High Fidelity performs at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations
  • Del McCoury performs at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations
  • Del McCoury joins Joe Mullins and High Fidelity at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations
  • Del McCoury joins Joe Mullins and High Fidelity at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards nominations

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today