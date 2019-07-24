2019 IBMA Award nominees announced

At a press conference earlier this morning at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, along with this year’s Hall Of Fame Inductees and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients.

The nominees are selected in a three part process by the professional membership of the IBMA, consisting of artists, songwriters, label personnel, radio hosts, event producers, managers and agents, publicists, studio engineers, associations, manufacturers, retailers, and others who work in the bluegrass industry.

The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 26 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.

2019 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Mike Auldridge

Bill Emerson

The Kentucky Colonels

2019 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

Katy Daley



Mickey Gamble

Dan Hays

Allen Mills

Moonshiner

2019 International Bluegrass Music Award Nominations

Entertainer Of The Year

Balsam Range

Sam Bush Band

The Earls of Leicester

Del McCoury Band

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Vocal Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

I’m With Her

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Sam Bush Band

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Earls Of Leicester

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

The Traveling McCourys

New Artist Of The Year

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

High Fidelity

Mile Twelve

Billy Strings

Song Of The Year

Dance, Dance, Dance – Appalachian Road Show (artist), Brenda Cooper/Joseph Cooper/Steve Miller (writers)

The Girl Who Invented The Wheel – Balsam Range (artist), Adam Wright/Shannon Wright (writers)

The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)

The Light In Carter Stanley’s Eyes – Peter Rowan (artist), Peter Rowan (writer)

Next Train South – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Mac Patterson (writer)

Take The Journey – Molly Tuttle (artist), Molly Tuttle/Sarah Siskind (writer)

– Molly Tuttle (artist), Molly Tuttle/Sarah Siskind (writer) Thunder Dan – Sideline (artist), John Manning (writer)

Album Of The Year

City On A Hill – Mile Twelve (artist), Bryan Sutton (producer), Independent (label)

Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass – Del McCoury Band (artist), Del and Ronnie McCoury (producers), McCoury Music (label)

For The Record – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue (artist), Bobby Powell, Tim and Lakyn Jones (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

Sister Sadie II – Sister Sadie (artist), Sister Sadie (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

Acres Of Diamonds – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout – Claire Lynch (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

I Am A Pilgrim – Roland White and Friends (artist), Ty Gilpin and Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

I See God – Marty Raybon (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

Cotton Eyed Joe – Sideline (artist), Tim Surrett (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Earl’s Breakdown – The Earls Of Leicester (artist), Jerry Douglas (producers), Rounder Records (label)

Fried Taters and Onions – Carolina Blue (artists), Bobby Powell, Tim and Lakyn Jones (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

Sunrise – Sam Bush & Béla Fleck (artist), Akira Otsuka and Ronnie Freeland (producer), Smithsonian Folkways Records (label)

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

Burning Georgia Down – Balsam Range with Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble (artists), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)

Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton (artists), Dave Cobb, John Leventhal, Frank Liddell (producers), MCA Nashville (label)

Soldiers Joy/Ragtime Annie – Roland White with Justin Hiltner, Jon Weisberger, Patrick McAvinue, and Molly Tuttle (artists), Ty Gilpin, Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Shawn Camp

Del McCoury

Russell Moore



Tim O’Brien

Danny Paisley

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Gina Furtado

Mike Munford

Noam Pikelny

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Beth Lawrence

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Fiddle

Hunter Berry

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Resophonic Guitar

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar

Kenny Smith

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Josh Williams

Mandolin

Alan Bibey

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Frank Solivan

Nominations for the Industry Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced in August.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2019 nominees!