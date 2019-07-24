2019 IBMA Award nominees announced

At a press conference earlier this morning at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, along with this year’s Hall Of Fame Inductees and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients.
The nominees are selected in a three part process by the professional membership of the IBMA, consisting of artists, songwriters, label personnel, radio hosts, event producers, managers and agents, publicists, studio engineers, associations, manufacturers, retailers, and others who work in the bluegrass industry.
The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 26 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.
2019 Hall Of Fame Inductees
- Mike Auldridge
- Bill Emerson
- The Kentucky Colonels
2019 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients
- Katy Daley
- Mickey Gamble
- Dan Hays
- Allen Mills
- Moonshiner
2019 International Bluegrass Music Award Nominations
Entertainer Of The Year
- Balsam Range
- Sam Bush Band
- The Earls of Leicester
- Del McCoury Band
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Vocal Group Of The Year
- Balsam Range
- I’m With Her
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- Sister Sadie
Instrumental Group Of The Year
- Sam Bush Band
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- The Earls Of Leicester
- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
- The Traveling McCourys
New Artist Of The Year
- Appalachian Road Show
- Carolina Blue
- High Fidelity
- Mile Twelve
- Billy Strings
Song Of The Year
- Dance, Dance, Dance – Appalachian Road Show (artist), Brenda Cooper/Joseph Cooper/Steve Miller (writers)
- The Girl Who Invented The Wheel – Balsam Range (artist), Adam Wright/Shannon Wright (writers)
- The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)
- The Light In Carter Stanley’s Eyes – Peter Rowan (artist), Peter Rowan (writer)
- Next Train South – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Mac Patterson (writer)
- Take The Journey – Molly Tuttle (artist), Molly Tuttle/Sarah Siskind (writer)
- Thunder Dan – Sideline (artist), John Manning (writer)
Album Of The Year
- City On A Hill – Mile Twelve (artist), Bryan Sutton (producer), Independent (label)
- Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass – Del McCoury Band (artist), Del and Ronnie McCoury (producers), McCoury Music (label)
- For The Record – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
- I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me – Carolina Blue (artist), Bobby Powell, Tim and Lakyn Jones (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
- Sister Sadie II – Sister Sadie (artist), Sister Sadie (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
Gospel Recording Of The Year
- Acres Of Diamonds – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
- Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout – Claire Lynch (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
- I Am A Pilgrim – Roland White and Friends (artist), Ty Gilpin and Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- I See God – Marty Raybon (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
- Let My Life Be A Light – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
Instrumental Recording Of The Year
- Cotton Eyed Joe – Sideline (artist), Tim Surrett (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Earl’s Breakdown – The Earls Of Leicester (artist), Jerry Douglas (producers), Rounder Records (label)
- Fried Taters and Onions – Carolina Blue (artists), Bobby Powell, Tim and Lakyn Jones (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
- Sunrise – Sam Bush & Béla Fleck (artist), Akira Otsuka and Ronnie Freeland (producer), Smithsonian Folkways Records (label)
Collaborative Recording Of The Year
- Burning Georgia Down – Balsam Range with Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble (artists), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Darlin’ Pal(s) Of Mine – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artists), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- The Guitar Song – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artist), Bill Anderson/Jamey Johnson/Vicky McGehee (writers)
- Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton (artists), Dave Cobb, John Leventhal, Frank Liddell (producers), MCA Nashville (label)
- Soldiers Joy/Ragtime Annie – Roland White with Justin Hiltner, Jon Weisberger, Patrick McAvinue, and Molly Tuttle (artists), Ty Gilpin, Jon Weisberger (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Shawn Camp
- Del McCoury
- Russell Moore
- Tim O’Brien
- Danny Paisley
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Brooke Aldridge
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Sierra Hull
- Molly Tuttle
- Rhonda Vincent
Instrumental Performers Of The Year
Banjo
- Gina Furtado
- Mike Munford
- Noam Pikelny
- Kristin Scott Benson
- Scott Vestal
Bass
- Barry Bales
- Mike Bub
- Beth Lawrence
- Missy Raines
- Mark Schatz
Fiddle
- Hunter Berry
- Becky Buller
- Jason Carter
- Michael Cleveland
- Stuart Duncan
Resophonic Guitar
- Jerry Douglas
- Andy Hall
- Rob Ickes
- Phil Leadbetter
- Justin Moses
Guitar
- Kenny Smith
- Billy Strings
- Bryan Sutton
- Molly Tuttle
- Josh Williams
Mandolin
- Alan Bibey
- Sam Bush
- Sierra Hull
- Ronnie McCoury
- Frank Solivan
Nominations for the Industry Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced in August.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2019 nominees!