2019 Dove Award winners announced

On October 15 in Nashville, the winners were announced at the 50th annual Dove Awards, honoring the best in Gospel music as chosen by the members of the Gospel Music Association. Awards are give in more than 40 categories for every sort of Gospel music, from traditional to bluegrass, rap to southern Gospel quartet singing.

Two specifically bluegrass categories found winners that should be familiar to our readers.

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

I Saw the Light (feat. Sonya Isaacs) – Josh Turner, (writer) Hank Williams Sr.

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows – Steven Curtis Chapman, (producers) Brent Milligan, Steven Curtis Chapman

Congratulations to Josh, Sonya, and Steven!

A complete list of all the 2019 Dove Awards winners can be found online.

A television broadcast of the awards show will air this Sunday, October 20, on TBN at 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. PDT).