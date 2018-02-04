2018 SPBGMA Music Awards

The 2018 Bluegrass Music Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America are being announced this evening in Nashville.

We will be posting each winner as they are announced. If you return to this page or keep it open and refresh it throughout the next few hours, you’ll be up to date on who the winners are.

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year – DA Callaway

DA Callaway Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year – Sirius XM 062-Bluegrass Junction

Bluegrass DJ of the Year – Kyle Cantrell Sirius XM 062

Songwriter of the Year – Donna Ulisse

Album of the Year – Colors, The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records

Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Mickey Harris

Dobro Performer of the Year – Tim Graves

Guitar Performer of the Year – Josh Williams

Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey

Banjo Performer of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson

Fiddle Performer of the Year – Hunter Berry

Female Vocalist of the Year – Rhonda Vincent

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) – The Farm Hands

Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Thanks once again to our special SPBGMA correspondent, Nick Newlon, reporting from the ballroom at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.

To be continued…