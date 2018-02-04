2018 SPBGMA Music Awards

The 2018 Bluegrass Music Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America are being announced this evening in Nashville.
We will be posting each winner as they are announced. If you return to this page or keep it open and refresh it throughout the next few hours, you’ll be up to date on who the winners are.
- Bluegrass Promoter of the Year – DA Callaway
- Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year – Sirius XM 062-Bluegrass Junction
- Bluegrass DJ of the Year – Kyle Cantrell Sirius XM 062
- Songwriter of the Year – Donna Ulisse
- Album of the Year – Colors, The Farm Hands on Pinecastle Records
- Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Mickey Harris
- Dobro Performer of the Year – Tim Graves
- Guitar Performer of the Year – Josh Williams
- Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey
- Banjo Performer of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson
- Fiddle Performer of the Year – Hunter Berry
- Female Vocalist of the Year – Rhonda Vincent
- Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) – The Farm Hands
- Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Thanks once again to our special SPBGMA correspondent, Nick Newlon, reporting from the ballroom at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.
To be continued…