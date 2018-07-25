2018 IBMA Award nominees announced

At a press conference earlier this morning in Nashville, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for their 2018 International Bluegrass Music Awards, along with this year’s Hall Of Fame Inductees and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients.

The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 27 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.

2018 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Ricky Skaggs

Paul Williams

Tom T. & Dixie Hall

2018 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

George Gruhn



Christopher Howard-Williams

Curtis McPeake

Walter Saunders

Chris Thile

2018 International Bluegrass Music Award Nominations

Entertainer Of The Year

Balsam Range

Del McCoury Band

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Earls of Leicester

The Gibson Brothers

Vocal Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

Flatt Lonesome

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Gibson Brothers

I’m With Her

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Sam Bush Band

The Travelin’ McCourys

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Punch Brothers

Emerging Artist Of The Year

Mile Twelve

Molly Tuttle

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Billy Strings

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

Sister Sadie

Song Of The Year

Calamity Jane – Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Tim Stafford (writers)

If I’d Have Wrote That Song – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Larry Cordle/Larry Shell/James Silvers (writers)

Swept Away – Missy Raines (artist), Laurie Lewis (writer)

Way Down the River Road – Special Consensus (artist), John Hartford (writer)

You Didn’t Call My Name – Molly Tuttle (artist), Molly Tuttle (writer)

Album Of The Year

Life Is a Story – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Mayhayley’s House – Lonesome River Band (artist), Lonesome River Band (producers), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Rise – Molly Tuttle (artist), Kai Welch (producer), Compass Records (label)

Rivers & Roads – Special Consensus (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

The Story We Tell – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)

Gospel Recorded Performance Of The Year

I’m Going Under – Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Karen Taylor-Good/Bill Whyte (writers), single release, Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Little Girl – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Harley Lee Allen (writer), Life Is a Story (album), Doyle Lawson (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Speakin’ to That Mountain – Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Jeff Hyde (writers), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)

Travelin’ Shoes – Special Consensus (artist), Traditional arranged by Special Consensus (writer), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

When God’s in It – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Ronnie Bowman/Jerry Salley (writers), The Story We Tell (album), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)

Instrumental Recorded Performance Of The Year

Lynchburg Chicken Run – The Grascals (artist), Danny Roberts/Adam Haynes (writers), Before Breakfast (album), The Grascals (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Medley: Sally in the Garden/Big Country/Molly Put the Kettle On – Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn (artists), Sally in the Garden and Molly Put the Kettle On – Traditional arranged by Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Big Country – Bela Fleck (writers), Echo in the Valley (album), Bela Fleck (producer), Rounder Records (label)

Sirens – Infamous Stringdusters (artist), Infamous Stringdusters (writers), Laws of Gravity (album), Infamous Stringdusters, Billy Hume (producers), Compass Records (label)

Squirrel Hunters – Special Consensus with John Hartford, Rachel Baiman & Christian Sedelmyer (10 String Symphony), & Alison Brown (artists), Traditional arranged by Alison Brown/Special Consensus (writers), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Wickwire – Mile Twelve (artist), Mile Twelve (writers), Onwards (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Delores the Taurus Records (label)

Recorded Event Of The Year

Calamity Jane – Becky Buller with Rhonda Vincent (artists), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)

I’ll Just Go Away – Dale Ann Bradley & Vince Gill (artists), Dale Ann Bradley (album), Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

The Rebel and the Rose – Becky Buller with Sam Bush (artists), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)

She Took the Tennessee River – Special Consensus with Bobby Osborne (artists), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Swept Away – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, and Molly Tuttle (artists), single release, Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Shawn Camp

Buddy Melton

Del McCoury

Russell Moore



Tim O’Brien

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Becky Buller

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Kristin Scott Benson

Gina Clowes

Ned Luberecki

Noam Pikelny

Sammy Shelor

Bass

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Tim Surrett

Fiddle

Hunter Berry

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Dobro

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar

Kenny Smith

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Josh Williams

Mandolin

Sam Bush

Jesse Brock

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Frank Solivan

Nominations for the Special Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced in August.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2018 nominees!