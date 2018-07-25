2018 IBMA Award nominees announced

At a press conference earlier this morning in Nashville, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the final nominees for their 2018 International Bluegrass Music Awards, along with this year’s Hall Of Fame Inductees and Distinguished Achievement Award recipients.
The winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 27 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.
2018 Hall Of Fame Inductees
- Ricky Skaggs
- Paul Williams
- Tom T. & Dixie Hall
2018 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients
- George Gruhn
- Christopher Howard-Williams
- Curtis McPeake
- Walter Saunders
- Chris Thile
2018 International Bluegrass Music Award Nominations
Entertainer Of The Year
- Balsam Range
- Del McCoury Band
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Earls of Leicester
- The Gibson Brothers
Vocal Group Of The Year
- Balsam Range
- Flatt Lonesome
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
- The Gibson Brothers
- I’m With Her
Instrumental Group Of The Year
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Sam Bush Band
- The Travelin’ McCourys
- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
- Punch Brothers
Emerging Artist Of The Year
- Mile Twelve
- Molly Tuttle
- Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- Billy Strings
- Jeff Scroggins & Colorado
- Sister Sadie
Song Of The Year
- Calamity Jane – Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Tim Stafford (writers)
- If I’d Have Wrote That Song – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Larry Cordle/Larry Shell/James Silvers (writers)
- Swept Away – Missy Raines (artist), Laurie Lewis (writer)
- Way Down the River Road – Special Consensus (artist), John Hartford (writer)
- You Didn’t Call My Name – Molly Tuttle (artist), Molly Tuttle (writer)
Album Of The Year
- Life Is a Story – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Mayhayley’s House – Lonesome River Band (artist), Lonesome River Band (producers), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Rise – Molly Tuttle (artist), Kai Welch (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Rivers & Roads – Special Consensus (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- The Story We Tell – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)
Gospel Recorded Performance Of The Year
- I’m Going Under – Darin & Brooke Aldridge (artist), Karen Taylor-Good/Bill Whyte (writers), single release, Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Little Girl – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Harley Lee Allen (writer), Life Is a Story (album), Doyle Lawson (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Speakin’ to That Mountain – Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Jeff Hyde (writers), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)
- Travelin’ Shoes – Special Consensus (artist), Traditional arranged by Special Consensus (writer), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- When God’s in It – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Ronnie Bowman/Jerry Salley (writers), The Story We Tell (album), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)
Instrumental Recorded Performance Of The Year
- Lynchburg Chicken Run – The Grascals (artist), Danny Roberts/Adam Haynes (writers), Before Breakfast (album), The Grascals (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
- Medley: Sally in the Garden/Big Country/Molly Put the Kettle On – Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn (artists), Sally in the Garden and Molly Put the Kettle On – Traditional arranged by Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Big Country – Bela Fleck (writers), Echo in the Valley (album), Bela Fleck (producer), Rounder Records (label)
- Sirens – Infamous Stringdusters (artist), Infamous Stringdusters (writers), Laws of Gravity (album), Infamous Stringdusters, Billy Hume (producers), Compass Records (label)
- Squirrel Hunters – Special Consensus with John Hartford, Rachel Baiman & Christian Sedelmyer (10 String Symphony), & Alison Brown (artists), Traditional arranged by Alison Brown/Special Consensus (writers), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Wickwire – Mile Twelve (artist), Mile Twelve (writers), Onwards (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Delores the Taurus Records (label)
Recorded Event Of The Year
- Calamity Jane – Becky Buller with Rhonda Vincent (artists), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)
- I’ll Just Go Away – Dale Ann Bradley & Vince Gill (artists), Dale Ann Bradley (album), Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
- The Rebel and the Rose – Becky Buller with Sam Bush (artists), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)
- She Took the Tennessee River – Special Consensus with Bobby Osborne (artists), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Swept Away – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, and Molly Tuttle (artists), single release, Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
Male Vocalist Of The Year
- Shawn Camp
- Buddy Melton
- Del McCoury
- Russell Moore
- Tim O’Brien
Female Vocalist Of The Year
- Brooke Aldridge
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Becky Buller
- Molly Tuttle
- Rhonda Vincent
Instrumental Performers Of The Year
Banjo
- Kristin Scott Benson
- Gina Clowes
- Ned Luberecki
- Noam Pikelny
- Sammy Shelor
Bass
- Barry Bales
- Mike Bub
- Missy Raines
- Mark Schatz
- Tim Surrett
Fiddle
- Hunter Berry
- Becky Buller
- Jason Carter
- Michael Cleveland
- Stuart Duncan
Dobro
- Jerry Douglas
- Andy Hall
- Rob Ickes
- Phil Leadbetter
- Justin Moses
Guitar
- Kenny Smith
- Billy Strings
- Bryan Sutton
- Molly Tuttle
- Josh Williams
Mandolin
- Sam Bush
- Jesse Brock
- Sierra Hull
- Ronnie McCoury
- Frank Solivan
Nominations for the Special Awards and Momentum Awards will be announced in August.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2018 nominees!