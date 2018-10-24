2018 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers Convention winners

The 12th annual Hoppin’ John Old Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers Convention was held this past weekend in Pittsboro, NC on its rescheduled dates after Hurricane Florence’s rain forced its cancellation back in September.
Most of the artists booked to appear in September were able to perform, and all the contests were held as expected. When all the judges’ votes were tallied, here’s how things stood:
Old-Time Band
- Hot House Cukes
- Fongtones
- Zinc Kings
Bluegrass Band
- Grit Lickers
- Hootenanny Pie
- Keepin’ Time
Non-Traditional Band
- Sleeping Dogs
- New Golden Melodies
- Garlic for Days
Old-Time Fiddle
- Rob Fong
- Clark Williams
- Deb Pryzbysz
Bluegrass Fiddle
- Sam Weiss
- Rob Fong
- Clay Shelor
Old-Time Banjo
- Thom Worm
- Cary Moskowitz
- Rob Fong
Bluegrass Banjo
- Grayson Leyborne
- Jake Lowe
- Thom Worm
Folk Song
- Lightnin’ Wells
- Ed Norman
- Conner Steven
Mandolin
- Alex Meredith
- Zeb Gambill
- Zack Mondry
Guitar
- Zeb Gambill
- Jacob Lowe
- Cary Moskovitz
Other Stringed Instrument
- Cary Moskovitz
- Tim Litchfield
- Marsha Harris
Youth Fiddle
- Fletcher Gaddy
- Taylor Young
- Sara Hull
Youth Banjo
- Milo Evans
- Brennan Barker
- Jed Stout
Youth Other Instrument
- Mason Litchfield
- Henry Bachhuber
- Cora Bachhuber
Dance
- Linda Block
- Clark Williams
- Julie Chiles
Youth Dance
- Lily Schofield
- Mason Litchfield
- Eli Jerome
Cook-Off
- Hoppin’ Joanies (Rachel Morrison & Jennifer Russell)
- Team Boilin’
- Croppin’ Johns
Congratulations one and all!