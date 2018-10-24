2018 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers Convention winners

The 12th annual Hoppin’ John Old Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers Convention was held this past weekend in Pittsboro, NC on its rescheduled dates after Hurricane Florence’s rain forced its cancellation back in September.

Most of the artists booked to appear in September were able to perform, and all the contests were held as expected. When all the judges’ votes were tallied, here’s how things stood:

Old-Time Band

Hot House Cukes Fongtones Zinc Kings

Bluegrass Band

Grit Lickers Hootenanny Pie Keepin’ Time

Non-Traditional Band

Sleeping Dogs New Golden Melodies Garlic for Days

Old-Time Fiddle

Rob Fong Clark Williams Deb Pryzbysz

Bluegrass Fiddle

Sam Weiss Rob Fong Clay Shelor

Old-Time Banjo

Thom Worm Cary Moskowitz Rob Fong

Bluegrass Banjo

Grayson Leyborne Jake Lowe Thom Worm

Folk Song

Lightnin’ Wells Ed Norman Conner Steven

Mandolin

Alex Meredith Zeb Gambill Zack Mondry

Guitar

Zeb Gambill Jacob Lowe Cary Moskovitz

Other Stringed Instrument

Cary Moskovitz Tim Litchfield Marsha Harris

Youth Fiddle

Fletcher Gaddy Taylor Young Sara Hull

Youth Banjo

Milo Evans Brennan Barker Jed Stout

Youth Other Instrument

Mason Litchfield Henry Bachhuber Cora Bachhuber

Dance

Linda Block Clark Williams Julie Chiles

Youth Dance

Lily Schofield Mason Litchfield Eli Jerome

Cook-Off

Hoppin’ Joanies (Rachel Morrison & Jennifer Russell) Team Boilin’ Croppin’ Johns

Congratulations one and all!