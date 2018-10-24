2018 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers Convention winners

Posted on by John Lawless

The 12th annual Hoppin’ John Old Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers Convention was held this past weekend in Pittsboro, NC on its rescheduled dates after Hurricane Florence’s rain forced its cancellation back in September.

Most of the artists booked to appear in September were able to perform, and all the contests were held as expected. When all the judges’ votes were tallied, here’s how things stood:

Old-Time Band 

  1. Hot House Cukes
  2. Fongtones
  3. Zinc Kings

Bluegrass Band 

  1. Grit Lickers
  2. Hootenanny Pie
  3. Keepin’ Time

Non-Traditional Band

  1. Sleeping Dogs
  2. New Golden Melodies
  3. Garlic for Days

Old-Time Fiddle

  1. Rob Fong
  2. Clark Williams
  3. Deb Pryzbysz 

Bluegrass Fiddle

  1. Sam Weiss
  2. Rob Fong
  3. Clay Shelor 

Old-Time Banjo

  1. Thom Worm
  2. Cary Moskowitz
  3. Rob Fong

Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Grayson Leyborne
  2. Jake Lowe
  3. Thom Worm

Folk Song

  1. Lightnin’ Wells
  2. Ed Norman
  3. Conner Steven

Mandolin

  1. Alex Meredith
  2. Zeb Gambill
  3. Zack Mondry

Guitar

  1. Zeb Gambill
  2. Jacob Lowe
  3. Cary Moskovitz

Other Stringed Instrument

  1. Cary Moskovitz
  2. Tim Litchfield
  3. Marsha Harris

Youth Fiddle

  1. Fletcher Gaddy
  2. Taylor Young
  3. Sara Hull

Youth Banjo

  1. Milo Evans
  2. Brennan Barker
  3. Jed Stout

Youth Other Instrument

  1. Mason Litchfield
  2. Henry Bachhuber
  3. Cora Bachhuber

Dance

  1. Linda Block
  2. Clark Williams
  3. Julie Chiles

Youth Dance

  1. Lily Schofield
  2. Mason Litchfield
  3. Eli Jerome

Cook-Off

  1. Hoppin’ Joanies (Rachel Morrison & Jennifer Russell)
  2. Team Boilin’
  3. Croppin’ Johns

Congratulations one and all!

