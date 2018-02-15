2018 Hazel Dickens Song Contest winners announced

The DC Bluegrass Union has announced the winners of their 2018 Hazel Dickens Song Contest. The competition for non full time songwriters was created by the Union to honor the contributions of Hazel Dickens in the bluegrass field. She had written many classic songs in her day, during which time she was a resident of the DC Metro area. Hazel passed away in 2011 at the age of 75.

DCBU awards prizes for the top three finishers, as chosen by a panel of judges that included Walt Michael, Sally Truitt, and KC Groves.

And the 2018 winners are:

Ashes to Ashes by William McKay, Laramie, WY – $500 Never Green by Corrina Rose Logston Stephens, Whites Creek, TN – $250 In This Dirt by Jeff McClellan, Kingsport, TN – $100

Honorable mentions were also given to Love is a Lighthouse (David Morris, Amanda Fields, and Dawn Kenney) and The Moon is Gonna Crash into the Earth (Dan Whitener).

McKay is also invited to perform his first place number at the 2018 DC Bluegrass Festival, where he also receives two full-festival passes.

Audio of the winning songs can be heard on the DCBU web site.

Congratulations to the winners!