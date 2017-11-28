2018 Grammy nominees announced

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards nominees were announced this morning, with good news for a number of bluegrass entertainers.

Both The Jerry Douglas Band and Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge were nominated in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album (What If and Mount Royal, respectively), and the Best Country Solo Performance has nominations for Alison Krauss (Losing You) and Chris Stapleton (Either Way).

Give Me Jesus earned Larry Cordle a spot on the Best Roots Gospel Album nominees list, and Alison Krauss got another nomination in the Best American Roots Performance category for I Never Cared For You.

And in the all-important Best Bluegrass Album category, the nominees are:

Fiddler’s Dream – Michael Cleveland

Laws Of Gravity – The Infamous Stringdusters

Original – Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite – Noam Pikelny

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] – Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

The awards will be presented on January 28 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Congratulations and best of luck to all our nominees, and to all of them at large.

You can see the complete list of nominees online.