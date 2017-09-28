2017 International Bluegrass Music Awards

Tonight’s IBMA Awards Show is set to begin in about an hour. We will be posting the winners here as they are announced, so keep checking back, and refresh the page to see the latest information.

We’ll also post photos from the show and the pre-show red carpet interviews.

Y’all come back now, ya heah?

Dobro Player of the Year – Josh Swift

Bass Player of the Year – Alan Bartram

Gospel Recorded Performance Of The Year (tie)

I Found A Church Today – The Gibson Brothers (artist), Eric Gibson/Leigh Gibson (writers), In the Ground (album), Eric Gibson, Leigh Gibson, and Mike Barber (producers), Rounder Records (label)

Sacred Memories – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White Skaggs (artist), Dolly Parton (writer), Sacred Memories (album), Joe Mullins (producer), Rebel Records (label)

Instrumental Recorded Performance Of The Year – Fiddler’s Dream – Michael Cleveland (artist), Arthur Smith (writer), Fiddler’s Dream (album), Jeff White and Michael Cleveland (producers), Compass Records (label)

Guitar Player of the Year – Molly Tuttle

Mandolin Player of the Year – Sierra Hull

Recorded Event of the Event – I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You – Bobby Osborne with Sierra Hull, Alison Brown, Rob Ickes, Stuart Duncan, Trey Hensley, Todd Phillips, Kenny Malone, Claire Lynch, and Bryan McDowell (artists), Original (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

Emerging Artist of the Year – Volume Five

Fiddle Player of the Year – Patrick McAvinue

Banjo Player of the Year – Noam Pikelny

Instrumental Group of the Year – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Female Vocalist of the Year – Brooke Aldridge

Vocal Group of the Year – Flatt Lonesome

Male Vocalist of the Year – Shawn Camp

Song of the Year – I Am A Drifter – Volume Five (artist), Donna Ulisse/Marc Rossi (writers)

Album of the Year – Mountain Voodoo – Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Records (label)

Entertainer of the Year – Earls Of Leicester

Congratulations to all the winners!