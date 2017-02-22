2017 Florida Bluegrass Classic kicks off in style

The 2nd annual Florida Bluegrass Classic kicked off on Tuesday evening with a corn bread and beans supper provided by Rosalie Canady.

The Classic is held a the Florida Classic Park in Brooksville, Florida. The evening featured several jam sessions and a performance by Billy Droze.

Billy started out singing a number of his songs that have been recorded by fellow bluegrass music artists. He was then joined by up and coming country music singer, Grace Pfeiffer. Grace is a seventeen year old who will be a force in the future.

Steel guitarist, Dave O’Brien, and promotor, Ernie Evans, offered to present some classic country music for the early arrivals. Song writer, Mark (Brink) Brinkman, joined in the jam sessions.

Wednesday brings one of the Classic highlights for those of us who like to eat – potluck! Radio personality, Greg Bird, will present his open mic radio show. Many of the pickers will play this show.

The whole week promises to be very busy as promoters Ernie and Debi Evans have activities planned thru Sunday morning.