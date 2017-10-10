2017 Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa award nominees announced

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa has announced the nominees for their 2017 bluegrass awards. The winners will be announced during the organization’s 2nd annual awards show on Saturday October 28, held in conjunction with the 8th Annual BMAI Honey Creek Resort Bluegrass Festival in Moravia, IA.
BMAI members choose the nominees, selectd from among bands and their members who perform at association events through the year. Exceptions include Band of the Year Overall, Songwriter, Album, and Entertainer categories, which are open to artists or groups regardless of whether they have played a BMAI show.
The 2017 nominees are:
Guitar Player of the Year
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Bull Harman
- Joe King
- Tony Wray
Mandolin Player of the Year
- Kevin Amburgey
- Carina Baker
- Hal Cottrell
- Darrell Turnbull
Banjo Player of the Year
- Scott Amos
- Mark Hargrove
- Darin Manson
- Joe Mullins
Bass Player of the Year
- Elijah Baker
- Wyatt Harman
- Sharon L. Kenaston
- Lori King
Fiddle Player of the Year
- Hallie Amos
- Trustin Baker
- Jason Barie
- Kent Todd
Dobro Player of the Year
- Mike Brodell
- Roger Kenaston
- Jacob Metz
- Brooke Punches
Band of the Year
- The Baker Family
- Blue Mafia
- Bluegrass Blondies
- Lori King & Junction 63
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Carina Baker
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Lori King
- Kelli Kingrey
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Kevin Amburgey
- Joe King
- Joe Mullins
- Kent Todd
Songwriter of the Year
- Kevin Amburgey
- Joe King
- Kelli Kingrey
- Taylor Amos-Robinson
Album of the Year
- Blue Mafia – Hanging Tree
- Lonesome Road – Home
- Lori King and Junction 63 – Family Tree
- The Sowell Family Pickers - Trust in the Lord
Band of the Year (Overall)
- The Baker Family
- Blue Mafia
- Bluegrass Blondies
- Lori King and Junction 63
Entertainer(s) of the Year
- The Baker Family
- Bluegrass Blondies
- Lori King and Junction 63
- Darin Manson
- Roe Family Singers
Congratulation and best of luck to all the nominees!
Details about tickets for the awards show can be found online.