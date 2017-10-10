2017 Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa award nominees announced

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa has announced the nominees for their 2017 bluegrass awards. The winners will be announced during the organization’s 2nd annual awards show on Saturday October 28, held in conjunction with the 8th Annual BMAI Honey Creek Resort Bluegrass Festival​ in Moravia, IA.

BMAI members choose the nominees, selectd from among bands and their members who perform at association events through the year. Exceptions include Band of the Year Overall, Songwriter, Album, and Entertainer categories, which are open to artists or groups regardless of whether they have played a BMAI show.

The 2017 nominees are:

Guitar Player of the Year

Dale Ann Bradley​

Bull Harman

Joe King​

Tony Wray​

Mandolin Player of the Year

Kevin Amburgey​

Carina Baker

Hal Cottrell​

Darrell Turnbull

Banjo Player of the Year

Scott Amos​

Mark Hargrove

Darin Manson​

Joe Mullins

Bass Player of the Year

Elijah Baker

Wyatt Harman​

Sharon L. Kenaston​

Lori King​

Fiddle Player of the Year

Hallie Amos​

Trustin Baker​

Jason Barie​

Kent Todd​

Dobro Player of the Year

Mike Brodell

Roger Kenaston​

Jacob Metz​

Brooke Punches​

Band of the Year

The Baker Family​

Blue Mafia​

Bluegrass Blondies

Lori King & Junction 63​

Female Vocalist of the Year

Carina Baker

Dale Ann Bradley

Lori King

Kelli Kingrey​

Male Vocalist of the Year

Kevin Amburgey

Joe King

Joe Mullins

Kent Todd

Songwriter of the Year

Kevin Amburgey

Joe King

Kelli Kingrey

Taylor Amos-Robinson​

Album of the Year

Blue Mafia – Hanging Tree

Lonesome Road​ – Home

Lori King and Junction 63 – Family Tree

The Sowell Family Pickers ​- Trust in the Lord

Band of the Year (Overall)

The Baker Family

Blue Mafia

Bluegrass Blondies

Lori King and Junction 63

Entertainer(s) of the Year

The Baker Family

Bluegrass Blondies

Lori King and Junction 63

Darin Manson

Roe Family Singers​

Congratulation and best of luck to all the nominees!

Details about tickets for the awards show can be found online.