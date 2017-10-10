2017 Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa award nominees announced

The Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa has announced the nominees for their 2017 bluegrass awards. The winners will be announced during the organization’s 2nd annual awards show on Saturday October 28, held in conjunction with the 8th Annual BMAI Honey Creek Resort Bluegrass Festival​ in Moravia, IA.

BMAI members choose the nominees, selectd from among bands and their members who perform at association events through the year. Exceptions include Band of the Year Overall, Songwriter, Album, and Entertainer categories, which are open to artists or groups regardless of whether they have played a BMAI show.

The 2017 nominees are:

Guitar Player of the Year

  • Dale Ann Bradley​
  • Bull Harman
  • Joe King​
  • Tony Wray​

Mandolin Player of the Year

  • Kevin Amburgey​
  • Carina Baker
  • Hal Cottrell​
  • Darrell Turnbull

Banjo Player of the Year

  • Scott Amos​
  • Mark Hargrove
  • Darin Manson​
  • Joe Mullins

Bass Player of the Year

  • Elijah Baker
  • Wyatt Harman​
  • Sharon L. Kenaston​
  • Lori King​

Fiddle Player of the Year

  • Hallie Amos​
  • Trustin Baker​
  • Jason Barie​
  • Kent Todd​

Dobro Player of the Year

  • Mike Brodell
  • Roger Kenaston​
  • Jacob Metz​
  • Brooke Punches​

Band of the Year

  • The Baker Family​
  • Blue Mafia​
  • Bluegrass Blondies
  • Lori King & Junction 63​

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Carina Baker
  • Dale Ann Bradley
  • Lori King
  • Kelli Kingrey​

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Kevin Amburgey
  • Joe King
  • Joe Mullins
  • Kent Todd

Songwriter of the Year

  • Kevin Amburgey
  • Joe King
  • Kelli Kingrey
  • Taylor Amos-Robinson​

Album of the Year

  • Blue Mafia – Hanging Tree
  • Lonesome Road​ – Home
  • Lori King and Junction 63 – Family Tree
  • The Sowell Family Pickers ​- Trust in the Lord

Band of the Year (Overall)

  • The Baker Family
  • Blue Mafia
  • Bluegrass Blondies
  • Lori King and Junction 63

Entertainer(s) of the Year

  • The Baker Family
  • Bluegrass Blondies
  • Lori King and Junction 63
  • Darin Manson
  • Roe Family Singers​

Congratulation and best of luck to all the nominees!

Details about tickets for the awards show can be found online.

