20 Things you didn’t know about Wood Belly

Colorado’s Wood Belly is led by a pair of prolific songwriters, with tunes carefully crafted to ring out with honesty and passion. Wood Belly was a 2018 IBMA Momentum Nominee. The group blends traditional bluegrass with modern songwriting, and in 2018 released their debut album, Solid Ground, and also won the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival band competition.

Wood Belly was born when Chris Weist (mandolin) met Craig Patterson (guitar) and Chris Zink (dobro) at the RockyGrass Festival in 2015. Within a year, they had teamed up with Aaron McCloskey (banjo) and Taylor Shuck (bass), and the music immediately fell into place. Since then the band has played at an ever-expanding list of great venues including the Mishawaka amphitheater, the Fox Theater (Boulder), and Cervantes (Denver). Their festival resume includes the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Rapidgrass, the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival, The Wyoming State Bluegrass and BBQ festival, Snowygrass, Grapes and Grass, and more.