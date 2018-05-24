20 Things you didn’t know about Dave Adkins

There is no mistaking the raw and powerful vocals of singer, songwriter and guitarist Dave Adkins. His significant chart success, coupled with his stellar live performances, have made him one of most talked-about male vocalists in acoustic music. Dave recently released Right Or Wrong (Mountain Fever Records), which includes Blood Feud, co-written with Larry Cordle, and an inspiring cover of Mercy’s Me’s hit, I Can Only Imagine. The latter has been released to both bluegrass and non-bluegrass radio stations.

Was once a country radio DJ at WDHR in Pikeville, TN Was the first radio DJ to play Life’s a Dance by John Michael Montgomery Has 5 dogs and 3 cats Dave and his wife Katrina donate their time to help raise money for the local animal shelter and other animal organizations. Carries dog food in his car in case he sees a hungry stray dog. When met Merle Haggard, Dave got tongue tied. He meant to say “I love your music and you are a huge inspiration – but instead just said “I love you.” He was once in a country band called Dave Adkins & Repeat Offender, who were the house band at Continental Inn in Lexington, KY for 4 years. Dave was a rafting guide on the Russell Fork River for 5 years. He loves white water rafting and led guided tours down the river. Spent 12 years working road construction. Use to work on a bridge crew and walked high beams. Sang in bluegrass band from the age of 10 to 21. Was also in a rock band and performed at his high school. Dave was an admitted “High School band geek.” Worked at Dollywood for 2-1/2 years. Favorite color is PURPLE. He bleeds blue! Dave is an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. One of his all-time favorite singers is Elvis. He is a Kentucky Colonel. He is a Mason. He is a Shriner.