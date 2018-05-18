This latest 20 Things article catches up with bluegrass songstress Becky Buller, award-winning fiddler, prolific songwriter, and high visibility band leader. Becky has spent her whole adult life in music, pitching songs and working as a supporting musician before venturing out on her own as a solo artist.

Now with her own band, and a couple of solo/group projects under her belt, she has achieved headliner status in our business.

Here’s 20 Things you didn’t know about Becky Buller:

1. The thing I am most proud of … being Jeff Haley’s wife and Romy’s mama.

2. I’m reading The Lord Of The Rings again…for the umpteenth time.

3. I’ve played in or at least driven through all the lower 48 states, with the exception of Vermont and Louisiana. Music has also taken me to Puerto Rico and 19 countries around the world. I can’t wait to see where The Bluegrass will take me next!

4. My all-time favorite meal in the whole wide world is Mom’s homemade verenika with venison/beef ring bologna and gravy. Verenika is kind of like a perogi, but is filled with dried cottage cheese instead of potato. It’s then either boiled or fried and served with a variety of different toppings, some savory, some sweet. It’s a Ukrainian dish my Grandma Buller taught Mom how to make.

5. My dad grew up Mennonite in Mountain Lake, MN. His Great Grandpa Buller brought the family over to the United States from the Ukraine in 1884. The family was originally from Moravia (now in the Czech Republic), where they converted to the Mennonite faith before moving to the Ukraine to be part of the Molochna Colony, the largest settlement of Mennonites in the Russian Empire.

6. The Becky Buller Band almost always breaks for ice cream after a gig.