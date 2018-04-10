Piedmont One Mic Acoustic Convention launches in May

Franklinville, North Carolina will be the site of the new Piedmont One Mic Acoustic Convention next month.

Sponsored by the Piedmont Old Time Society, the first event will be held May 4-6 on the banks of the Deep River in Franklinville. The three days will be given over to acoustic string competitions of every kind, open to bluegrass and old time musicians alike. Contests will be held for individual instruments, singers, dancers, and bands. All competitors must perform using a single, central microphone, and a total of $2500 in prize money will be awarded.

Contest categories include:

Fiddle

Banjo

Vocal

Songwriting

Youth

Band

Piedmont/Mill Song

Open

Registration will be on site during the festival, and both time and space will be set aside for jamming.

There is no admission fee to attend, though donation buckets will be passed around. Camping will also be free this first year to build up the audience for what the Society hopes can become an annual event.

More information can be found online.