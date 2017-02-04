Sherry Boyd gone from WBRF, Classic Country 98.1

Popular bluegrass radio host Sherry Boyd, staple of WPAQ in Mt Airy, NC for more than 20 years, has been let go by their sister station, WBRF, Classic Country 98.1, in Galax, VA. Boyd had been hosting Monday Night Bluegrass at the station and working as a sales associate since 2012.

WBRF broadcasts over a wide footprint that includes all of southwestern Virginia, and much of east Tennessee, southern West Virginia, and northwestern North Carolina. They also simulcast their signal online.

According to Sherry, she was told by station management that if she would work on a commission-only basis, she could remain with the company, but she declined.

No word yet from Classic Country 98.1 about what programming will fill Sherry’s Monday night slot, or whether Judith Burnette’s Bluegrass Backroads show will expand to include Monday evenings as well.

WBRF airs a primarily country music signal during the day, with bluegrass and old time music after dinner time most nights, except when sports or racing coverage preempts.

Boyd isn’t sure where she might land yet on the air, but said she is exploring some new avenues. She will continue to serve as MC for the many Norman Adams festivals, and the Danny Stewart cruises, so bluegrass fans can still see her smiling face and hear that familiar voice. She promises to share her eventual broadcast location to fans and listeners on Facebook.