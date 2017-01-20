Send your Wide Open Bluegrass photos to IBMA

How’s your skill behind a lens? If you’re one of those folks whose bluegrass festival packing list always includes a camera, the International Bluegrass Music Association is looking for you. The organization has issued a call to its members for photographs from the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass Festival, specifically those taken at the Red Hat Amphitheater.

According to Kelly Kessler, IBMA Professional Development and Communications Director, they’re hoping to use photos taken by audience members to promote the festival’s Main Stage event to potential sponsors. In particular, IBMA would like pictures that feature bands, an enthusiastic audience, and the Jumbotron. Photographs that feature all three are especially needed.

For many fans, the concerts at the Red Hat Amphitheater, located just across the street from the Raleigh Convention Center, are the highlight of the yearly IBMA World of Bluegrass. A number of the top bands in bluegrass, along with popular musicians from other genres, have performed on the Main Stage at the Red Hat since World of Bluegrass moved to Raleigh in 2013. Featured artists in 2016 included the Earls of Leicester, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and the Soggy Bottom Boys.

IBMA requests that all submitted photos be sent in their original size, whether they were taken on a camera or a phone. Photos will be used in print publications, so larger photos (more than 1 Mb) are preferred. In addition, you will need to provide IBMA with written permission to use your image to promote IBMA and World of Bluegrass.

Please send all photos, and any questions, to Kessler at kelly@ibma.org.