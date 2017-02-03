Pair of new singles from Tommy Brown

Randm Records has released a pair of singles from Tommy Brown & The County Line Grass, both set for inclusion on their next project together.

One is a new composition from Josh Rinkle, guitarist with Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and a former member of County Line Grass, and the other a classic from Ralph Stanley.

Thanks to the Randm folks, who agreed to let us share the tracks with our readers.

First up is Living The Dream…

… and this absolutely devastating version of A Robin Built A Nest On Daddy’s Grave, one of the most soulful numbers Ralph Stanley ever sang. Tommy nails this one to the floor, with his son Jereme playing the five. Brown has cut this song several times in the past, but never feeling like he got what he wanted. He can certainly stop at this point, as I can’t imagine a better version. This cut is definitive.

Tommy’s daughter Rachel is on bass, with Wayne Fyffe on fiddle. Jereme plays guitar with Tommy on banjo.

No word yet on when the full album will be ready, but this one will be a keeper.