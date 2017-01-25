New look for Chosen Road

When you catch Chosen Road out on the festival or church circuit this year, you’ll see some new faces with the band.

The West Virginia-based Gospel bluegrass group has brought in Max Silverstein on fiddle, and Tyler Robertson on banjo. Max is currently enrolled in the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University where he continues his studies. He is originally from Maine.

Tyler had been working in Pigeon Forge, TN at the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Show theater this past year, and comes from West Virginia. He had toured previously with the Kevin Prater Band, Ned Crisp & Bottomline, and Bobby Maynard & Breakdown.

Chosen Road guitarist and bandleader Jonathan Buckner tells us that he is psyched to expand the group to five pieces.

“We are thrilled to add both of these guys to the band. Max has actually been traveling with us since August of 2016. We needed a fiddle player one week so we called Max, and he’s been on the bus ever since. He’s a great guy. Tyler has been a friend of ours for a while. He’s a great banjo picker, and good singer as well. We are really excited about being able to add some quartet numbers to the group’s repertoire. Tyler is also a West Virginia native so this move has brought him back to his home state. We are excited about what’s ahead for the band. We are hitting the studio with Hee-Haw’s LuLu Roman for her very first bluegrass CD in February, and hopefully before long we’ll be back in the studio working on a new Chosen Road CD.”

Chosen Road is one of the busiest groups on the bluegrass scene, working as many as 250 dates each year, taking their message of forgiveness to music lovers all across the US.

