Jacob Burleson to Volume Five

Jacob Burleson has been announced as the new mandolinist with Volume Five. He will join the group effective January 28 when they perform at Everett’s Music Barn in Suwanee, GA.

Jacob has been around bluegrass music all his life, growing up in a musical family. His father is Jason Burleson, founding member and banjo player with Blue Highway. The younger Burleson has been surprising folks in and around bluegrass this past five or six years with his skill on banjo and guitar, as well as mandolin. Jacob has been performing on mandolin of late with Kenny & Amanda Smith, and appears on their latest album. He is only 17 years of age.

Volume Five fiddler, lead vocalist, and band leader Glen Harrell welcomes Burleson into the group happily.

“I’m really excited about Jacob joining Volume Five. We have a lot of talented young musicians in the group and he will be a perfect fit. It’s always interesting to watch these young musicians joining professional touring bands and honing their skills thus taking their talents to even a higher level.”

He joins Harrell on fiddle, Patton Wages on banjo, Colby Laney on guitar, and Chris Williamson on bass.

Look for them on the road in 2017. Full tour details are available online.