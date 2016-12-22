In The Ground from the Gibsons in February

Rounder Records has announced February 17, 2017 as the release date for In The Ground from The Gibson Brothers.

This will be the first album of all original material written by Leigh and Eric Gibson which the brothers will have released. Long known as talented writers, they have generally highlighted their own songs on band projects, but had never focused entirely on them until now.

In The Ground was recorded with their touring group: Eric Gibson on banjo, Leigh Gibson on guitar, Mike Barber on bass, Jesse Brock on mandolin, and Clayton Campbell on fiddle. Eric and Leigh handle the duet vocals, trading out on the leads, with Jesse dropping in a third part on occasion. Rob Ickes makes a guest appearance on reso-guitar.

To help announce the impending release, Rounder has shared a bit of the opening track, Highway, which will be the album’s first single.

Keep an eye out for more details about In The Ground as the release date draws near.