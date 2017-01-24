Hinson Girls to Southern Belle Booking

Southern Belle Booking has announced the signing of The Hinson Girls to the agency. The Girls are a quartet of siblings from Lancaster, SC who have been singing bluegrass Gospel music together since they were just youngsters. Now young ladies, the band has emerged as a serious professional venture, with Leslie Brown and Spring Gates of Southern Belle on board to assist.

Kristin Hinson is the oldest, and plays guitar, followed by twins Melissa and Allison, on bass and banjo. Youngest sister Katelyn is on mandolin. All of the girls sing lead, and take their turns with harmonies. Together they have released three CDs since 2009, the latest being A Life That’s Good.

Leslie and Spring say that they are both excited to start working with The Hinson Girls.

“We are very blessed that these amazing ladies chose us to be part of their journey and are so looking forward to seeing them continue to grow. We would like to sincerely thank The Hinson Family for the opportunity to work with them!”

They join Nathan Stanley, Bobby Osborne, Carolina Blue, and The Churchmen as Southern Belle artists.

Here’s a video of the Girls that Carol McDuffie shot last year of them singing Light At The River.

You can visit The Hinson Girls online, and get more information about having them at your event from Southern Belle.