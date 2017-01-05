Bible And A Bus Ticket from Wildfire

Pinecastle has released a debut single from their new album for Wildfire, Rented Room On Broadway. It’s the more-or-less title track, Bible And A Bus Ticket, from Craig Wiseman and James Dean Hicks, where one of the lines mentions living in a rented room on Broadway.

The story is a familiar one for fans of traditional music, where the country boy moves to the city to make a life on his own, complete with tearful parents as he leaves the family home. But his Mama gives him a final gift when he departs, which she says will always get him home and wherever he’s headed.

Wildfire is headed up by Robert Hale on guitar and lead vocals, with Curt Chapman on bass, Johnny Lewis on banjo, Chris Davis on mandolin, and Greg Luck on fiddle.

Rented Room On Broadway is available wherever you buy bluegrass music, and radio programmers can download the tracks from Airplay Direct.