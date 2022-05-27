Yonder Mountain String Band at The Deck in Muskegon, MI

West Michigan’s outdoor concert season got off to a raucous start with Yonder Mountain String Band shredding The Deck’s tented stage on the beach in Muskegon. The band came out hot and was in midseason shape as they played a full two and a half hours before closing things down just before the rain and lightning returned.

The crowd took a little longer to get warmed up, but by midway through, most had left their tables and pushed towards the stage, and by the fourth quarter, the poor security guard tasked with keeping dancers away from the stage was fairing no better than the kids on the beach trying to carry mounds of sand in their hands.