Wyatt Ellis studio visualizer video with Peter Rowan

Posted on by John Lawless

Wyatt Ellis has been getting a lot of mileage from his current single, Winds of Rowan County. He’s released it as a double-side, 45 RPM vinyl single, backed with Bill Monroe’s Memories of You, also available through the popular download and streaming services.

The combination of these two artists, at the opposite ends of their careers – Rowan is 82 and Ellis is 15 – has captured the attention of people both inside the bluegrass world, and well beyond.

Now Wyatt has released a music video for Winds of Rowan County, filled with behind the scenes clips from the recording studio. Ellis and Christopher Henry play mandolins, with Rowan on guitar and vocals, David Mansfield and Christian Ward on fiddles, Max Wareham on banjo, and Mike Bub on bass.

Check it out…

