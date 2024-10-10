Woody Platt album release now a hurricane fundraiser

Prior to Hurricane Helene dropping two feet of rain onto western North Carolina last month, Woody Platt had already scheduled tomorrow night, October 11, as the date for his album release concert in Brevard, NC. But in light of the severe damage to neighbors and friends in the area, Woody has turned the show into a hurricane relief benefit.

The concert itself at the 185 King Street tavern in Brevard is already sold out, but a free livestream on Facebook has been added, which will be encouraging viewers to consider a donation to the GoFundMe campaign that Woody and his wife, Shannon Whitworth, have established. They are collecting money which they will use to personally provide support to people in and around Asheville where so much devastation has occurred.

Woody and Shannon are buying and delivery provisions themselves, and will surely choose wisely how best to use the funds donated to the campaign. To date they have raised nearly $45,000 of their $100,000 goal.

The concert tomorrow night will feature Woody with a band including Darren Shumaker on mandolin, Bennett Sullivan on banjo, Casey Driesen on fiddle, and Buddy Melton on bass, with other guest performers also set to appear.

Even if you have already made donations to assist the flood-ravaged regions of Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, you can still watch the livestream and enjoy music from Far Away With You, Woody’s first full-length project since leaving The Steep Canyon Rangers in 2022.

Pre-orders for the album in all formats are enabled online.

Donations to Woody and Shannon’s GoFundMe campaign can be made at any time, before, during, or after the live stream concert.