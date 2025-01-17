Winner Every Time from Casey Penn

For her latest single, bluegrass singer and songwriter Casey Penn has chosen an acoustic swing number she wrote with Larry Cordle, Daniel Crabtree, and Keith Ward Eudy called Winner Every Time.

It’s a cheery song about a woman who is living the life of Riley since she found the man of her dreams, perfectly suited for the shuffle beat she puts to the song with a group of Nashville studio pros.

Casey says that this one came to her, starting with a comment she heard in conversation.

“I had written down something someone had said … ‘I got so used to losing, I kind of liked it that way.’ From that idea sprang this fun song about finally winning at the game of love. I’m such a fan of Larry Cordle, and it was an honor to write with all three of these writers. Larry started us off on a great shuffle melody. Before long, we were off and running on a true winner of a song!”

Helping out were Justin Moses on mandolin, Jason Roller on fiddle and guitar; and Kevin Grant on bass. Larry Cordle and Val Storey sang harmony.

Listen in…

Winner Every Time, and Penn’s full One step Away album, is available from Mountain Fever Records at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.