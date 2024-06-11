Will Clark to Mountain Fever, with new single

Will Clark is kicking off his career as a Mountain Fever recording artist with a ramped up take on a classic Mountain Heart song that listeners are sure to be blasting at full volume as they burn up the backroads and tear down the highways.

Bluegrass fans will remember Will from his work with James King, Dave Adkins, and, most recently, from his time with Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive.

A debut single, On My Way Back to You features Clark on mandolin and lead vocals, Jason Davis on banjo, Ron Stewart on fiddle, Chevy Watson on guitar and tenor vocals, and Gavin Stinson on bass and baritone vocals. Will’s powerful vocal and full-throttle style set the perfect tone for the cut, and the band he selected expertly completes and elevates the fast-moving feeling of this track.

“I’ve always wanted to record this song, one of my favorite early Mountain Heart tunes that honestly directed my music into the style of bluegrass I play today,” says Will. “The lyrics talk about long periods of time away from home, which as a touring musician, I can definitely relate to.”

On My Way Back to You is available for download on all major streaming platforms and is available to broadcasters on AirPlay Direct.