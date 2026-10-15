What Got You Into Bluegrass? video from Earl Scruggs Fest

Earlier this year we reviewed a terrific album from Izaak Atlas Schwartz, who plays banjo with his family’s band.

Now we are delighted to highlight a video his younger brother put together during last month’s Earl Scruggs Music Festival in North Carolina. Leopold Schwartz, with the guilelessness of youth, simply approached some big stars backstage and asked them, “What got you into bluegrass?”

Here’s how he explains it:

“My name is Leopold Schwartz, and during my time at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, I really wanted to make connections with the artists in a way that they would remember me by, in a good way. I had the idea to interview artists at various bluegrass festivals for a while before the festival, but when Scruggs Fest came, I didn’t feel ready.

I spent the whole first day watching my brother, Izaak Atlas Schwartz, playing on stage with Ty Gilpin, Sav Sankran, Hollace Oakes, and Will Hart, and just trying to figure out what I would ask Ty Gilpin. I ended up coming up with enough questions, but after the first interview, I realized, ‘I have to do this with 19 other artists.’

And that discouraged me quite a bit. However, after the first one, everything else just came to me.

I had an amazing time connecting with artists such as Béla Fleck, Del McCoury, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and so many more.”

And here’s his video.

You can find out more about Leopold by visiting him on Facebook.