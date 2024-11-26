Wendy Smith documentary watch party in Michigan

Jim Laprad, Dave Russell, Wendy Smith, and Matt Stoddard at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI

Patty and Lare Williams of P. Williams Productions have put together a documentary outlining the career of Michigan bluegrass musician Wendy Smith. Wendy is a songwriter, musician, band leader, and festival promoter. His most famous song, Carolyn the Teenage Queen – was taken to number one on the charts by the Lonesome River Band.

At 91 years young he is semi-retired. He still makes stage appearances and led Wendy Smith & Blue Velvet for many years. He also hosted the Whispering Winds Bluegrass Festival for many years. My wife says it’s Wendy’s fault that we have such a passion for bluegrass music. He introduced us to many bands over the years – Enoch and Margie Sullivan, Lilimae & the Dixie Gospelaires, Randall Hylton, The Chapmans, Gary Brewer, and the list goes on.

This past Saturday Patty and Lare hosted a watch party for the documentary, Wendy Smith – Michigan Songwriter, at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, Michigan.

A bunch of family, friends, and musicians were on hand to celebrate. Wendy kicked off the evening by singing a couple tunes. Many former Blue Velvet members then joined in and jammed for the evening.