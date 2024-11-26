Wendy Smith documentary watch party in Michigan

Posted on by Bill Warren

Jim Laprad, Dave Russell, Wendy Smith, and Matt Stoddard at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI

Patty and Lare Williams of P. Williams Productions have put together a documentary outlining the career of Michigan bluegrass musician Wendy Smith. Wendy is a songwriter, musician, band leader, and festival promoter. His most famous song, Carolyn the Teenage Queen – was taken to number one on the charts by the Lonesome River Band.

At 91 years young he is semi-retired. He still makes stage appearances and led Wendy Smith & Blue Velvet for many years. He also hosted the Whispering Winds Bluegrass Festival for many years. My wife says it’s Wendy’s fault that we have such a passion for bluegrass music. He introduced us to many bands over the years – Enoch and Margie Sullivan, Lilimae & the Dixie Gospelaires, Randall Hylton, The Chapmans, Gary Brewer, and the list goes on.

This past Saturday Patty and Lare hosted a watch party for the documentary, Wendy Smith – Michigan Songwriter, at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, Michigan.

A bunch of family, friends, and musicians were on hand to celebrate. Wendy kicked off the evening by singing a couple tunes. Many former Blue Velvet members then joined in and jammed for the evening.

Watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Documentary producer Patty Williams at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Lare Williams at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jim LaPrad (guitar), Dave Russell (banjo), Craig Pryce (banjo), Matt Stoddard (fiddle), Wendy Smith (mandolin), Steve Harper (mandolin) at the watch party for Wendy Miller - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jim Laprad (guitar), Dave Russell (banjo), Wendy Smith (mandolin), and Matt Stoddard fiddle at the watch party for Wendy Miller - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Wendy Smith at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Jim LaPrad (guitar), Carl Vanover (guitar), Steve Bennett (fiddle), Darrel Fanchier (mandolin), and Matt Stoddard (fiddle) at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis (banjo), Jim LaPrad (guitar), Steve Bennett (fiddle), Matt Stoddard (fiddle), and Darrel Fanchier (mandolin) at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Craig Pryce (banjo, Jim LaPrad guitar, and Darrel Fanchier (mandolin) at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Tim Ellis (banjo), Jim LaPrad (guitar), Matt Stoddard (fiddle), Dave Russell and Craig Pryce (banjo), and Darrel Fanchier mandolin at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Whalan (fiddle), John Coffey (guitar), Gavin Conley (guitar), Dana Cupp (banjo), Steve Bennett (mandolin), and Jesse Manns (bass) at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Gene Elkins at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Gene Elkins and Wendy Smith at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
John Coffey (guitar), Gavin Conley (guitar), Craig Pryce (banjo), Dana Cupp (banjo), Steve Bennett (mandolin), and Jesse Manns (bass) at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Whalan (fiddle), Steve Daniels (guitar), Dana Cupp (banjo), Craig Pryce (banjo), Steve Bennett (mandolin), and Jesse Manns (bass) at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Daniels at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren
Gavin Conley at the watch party for Wendy Smith - Michigan Songwriter at the Masonic Hall in Madison Heights, MI (11/22/24) - photo © Bill Warren

