Welcome Joanna Benedict!

Tabitha and David Benedict, one of bluegrass music’s latest power couples, welcomed their first child earlier this summer. The two perform together as The Foreign Landers, and with Tabitha’s brothers as Cup O’Joe. Both are first rate instrumentalists, and Tabitha is a unique vocalist with few peers. They are also frequent studio session players.

Joanna Eilidh Benedict was born on July 24 at 9:09 p.m., almost a month since they celebrated their fifth anniversary. The new family is happy and healthy at home.

Many congratulations to the Benedicts, who are living a bi-continental professional life. The Foreign Landers are based in South Carolina, while Cup O’Joe is headquartered in Tabitha’s native Northern Ireland. Something tells me they’ll be staying close to home for a while.

A big, Bluegrass Today welcome to little Joanna!