Welcome Daisy Mullins!

Another bluegrass baby!

Daniel Mullins, popular bluegrass radio host on Real Roots Radio, and manager of the twice-yearly Industrial Strength Bluegrass festivals, and his wife, Santana, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Daisy Belle Mullins was born on October 11, and entered this world at 7lbs 6oz. Hers was an unexpectedly early arrival, but mom and daughter are doing well.

Both Santana and Daniel are overjoyed with their bundle of joy, and couldn’t be more pleased. They thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

Mullins is also a prominent author in bluegrass circles, and has won multiple awards for his album liner notes. He also writes for a number of online publications, and many of his articles have appeared here at Bluegrass Today. Santana is a bluegrass artist as well who plays the fiddle.

Daniel is also the son of Joe Mullins, of Radio Ramblers fame, so the next time you see him, be sure to holler, “Hey Grandpa!”

Congratulations to the whole Mullins family, and a big, wide Bluegrass Today welcome to Daisy!